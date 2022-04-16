INDEPENDENCE — The Independence Girls Tennis team defeated Oelwein Tuesday night on their home courts, 8-1.
“We were very happy to get the meet in,” said Head Coach David Morkel, “but it was pretty tough playing in the wind for both teams. I felt the girls played well considering the weather conditions.”
Indee won five singles matches and swept the three doubles matches to win the meet handily.
“The team continues to improve,” added Coach Morkel, “The girls are working hard in practice and are transitioning to good play in their meet matches.”
Singles:
#1) Ind. Shana Kleve defeated Oel. Laney Smith 8-1.
#2) Ind. Taryn Nolting defeated Oel. Morgon Alber 8-0.
#3) Ind. Addi Bailey Lost to O. Kaylie Stewart 4-8.
#4) Ind. Keely Post defeated O. Dani Gerstenberger 8-3.
#5) Ind. Brooklyn Williamson defeated O. Molly Trumblee 8-1.
#6) Ind. Lauren Hamilton defeated O. Natalee Albrecht 8-1.
Doubles:
#1) Kleve/Nolting defeated Smith/Alber 8-2.
#2) Bailey/Williamson defeated Gerstenberger/Trumblee 8-4.
#3) Post/Hamilton defeated Stewart/Albrecht 8-2.
The Mustangs improved to 2-0 on the year. Next up for the Mustangs is South Tama Monday, Marion on Tuesday, and Maquoketa on Thursday.