CEDAR RAPIDS – Saturday, May 14, 2022: The Independence Mustangs girls tennis team began postseason play with a regional game against a familiar foe in WaMaC rival Marion. The Mustangs would come away with a 5-3 win to advance.
“It was a very close meet,” said Head Coach David Morkel, “All of the girls came ready to play.”
Marion is a solid team, but the Mustangs won all three of the super third set tie breakers.
In doubles, Mustangs duo of Taryn Nolting and Keely Post played #1 state qualifiers of Hartman/Goad to a very close match, losing 4-6,3-6.
“Hartman/Goad are two good players, and we were right there to win,” added Coach Morkel.
#1 Shanna Kleve played a nice match beating #1 Natalee Hartman 7-5,5-7 10-5. Coach Morkel added that Keely Post and Brooklyn Williamson showed a lot of determination in their matches, winning very tight matches. Marie Gorman looked solid in her performance.
Brooklyn Williamson and Addi Bailey teamed up to win decisively in doubles to get the 5th win to seal the meet for Independence.
#2 doubles of Shanna Kleve and Marie Gorman were winning 6-2,5-2 when the Mustangs clinched to win the meet.
By winning the meet against Marion the girls advanced to the second round of the Team Regionals to face the #1 ranked team of Cedar Rapids Xavier, who defeated Maquoketa in the first round 5-0.
“I was happy with the way we played against Xavier,” said Coach Morkel, “Though we lost to Xavier 5-0, I felt we played our best. Xavier had to play to win the meet and we did not lay down for them. Xavier is an outstanding team, and our girls should be proud of the way they played.”
Independence 5 Marion 2
Singles:
#1 Shanna Kleve defeated Natalee Hartman 7-,5-7, 10-5.
#2 Taryn Nolting lost to Gracie Goad 1-6,2-6.
#3 Keely Post defeated Michaela Goad 7-5,3-6, 10-8.
#4 Brooklyn Williamson defeated Elise Mehaffy 6-0,3-6,11-9.
#5 Addi Bailey lost to Tasha Greene 3-6,3-6.
#6 Marie Gorman defeated Alyssa Janssen 6-0, 6-4.
Doubles:
#1 Taryn Nolting/K. Post lost to Hartman/Goad 4-6,3-6.
#2 S. Kleve/M. Gorman/ winning over M.Goad/ E. Mehaffy 6-2, 5-2.
#3 B. Williamson/A Bailey defeated T. Greene/A. Janssen 6-1, 6-0.
“I was really pleased with our effort and play in both meets,” concluded Coach Morkel, “The difference was we won most of the close matches against Marion.”
