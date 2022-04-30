MARION – The Mustangs girls tennis team took the undefeated record into a matchup with the Marion Wolves on Tuesday night in Marion and came away with their first loss of the season, 6-3. The Mustangs are now 5-1 on the year.
“It was a very competitive meet,” said Head Coach David Morkel, “We had our chances in quite a few of the singles matches, but Marion did a better job of finishing matches.”
The match started with doubles and Independence won 2 of 3, singles matches were the downfall for the Mustang girls as they dropped 5 of the 6 matches.
“Marion is an athletic team that plays hard throughout matches,” added Coach Morkel, “Indee must work on closing matches when we are winning.”
#1 player, senior Shanna Kleve lost a closely contest match with Natalie Hartman, 9-7. #2 player, senior Taryn Nolting was defeated 8-2. Junior Keely Post (#3) dropped a close match 9-7. Junior Brooklyn Williamson (#4) won 8-2, while the # 5 player, senior Addi Bailey fell 8-6. Sophomore Marie Gorman (#6) was on the wrong end of an 8-1 score.
In doubles, the Mustangs would win 2 of 3 matches. Kleve/Post would fall 8-5. Nolting/Williamson were victorious 8-6, while Bailey/Gorman also won 8-3.
Coach Morkel added that Keely Post continues to get better in her singles and double play. She played #1 doubles with Shanna Kleve for the first time. Keely also moved up and played the #3 position for the first time as well. “I am very impressed with Post’s improvement from meet to meet,” said Coach Morkel.
Kleve had a tough loss and Coach Morkel says, “She is a smart player and will use this loss to her advantage.”
Morkel also acknowledged the play of Brooklyn Williamson and says she continues to play well, as she moves to 6-0 in singles and doubles play.
“Losses can be a good thing if we learn something from them,” said Coach Morkel, “and I think the girls will respond and be better from this loss.”
INDEPENDENCE – April 28, 2022: The Mustangs hosted the Mount Vernon Mustangs (4-1) in a WaMaC matchup.
The Girls Tennis Team lost to Mount Vernon 5-4. They are now 5-2 on the season and have split with both Marion and Mount Vernon.
“As a team we are losing our focus in many of the matches and need to show more mental toughness,” said Coach Morkel, “Mount Vernon is a good team, and they outplayed us and deserved the win.”
Coach Morkel added that he believes the girls will play better in their upcoming singles matches.
“We fell behind early in too many of the matches,” added Morkel, “I am excited to see how the girls respond and get after it at the WaMaC tournament next week.”
#4 Brooklyn Williamson and #6 Marie Gorman were double winners both winning their singles and doubles matches. #4 Brooklyn Williamson looked good in a hard-fought singles match 9-8 (TB 8-6). #6 Marie Gorman won 8-6 in singles. #2 Taryn Nolting/Brooklyn Williamson played well winning 8-2 in doubles. #3 Addi Bailey/Marie Gorman did a fine job of coming back for an 8-6 win after being down 3-6.
Independence 4 Mount Vernon 5
Singles:
#1 Shana Kleve lost to Brooke Schurbon M.V. 2-8.
#2 Taryn Nolting lost to Camryn Streicher M.V. 2-8.
#3 Keely Post Lost to Macy Eskelson M.V.4-8.
#4 Brooklyn Williamson defeated Lauren Schwartzendruder M.V. 9-8 TB 8-6.
#5 Addi Bailey Lost to Jordon Bleile M.V. 2-8.
#6 Marie Gorman defeated Kasie Wiebel M.V. 8-6.
Doubles:
#1 Kleve/Post Lost to Schurbon/Stricher 4-8.
#2 Nolting/Williamson defeated Eskelson/Schwartzendruder 8-2.
#3 Bailey/Gorman defeated Bleile/Kelsey Kamerling 8-6
The girls were at Waverly Friday and start the WaMaC Tourney next Tuesday.
This story contains original reporting by the Bulletin Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to Bulletin Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.