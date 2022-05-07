TAMA – Tuesday, May 03, 2022: The Independence Mustangs girls tennis team competed in the WaMaC-West Division tennis tournament on Tuesday and came away with an impressive victory and a WaMaC-West Division Championship.
The Mustangs scored 37 team points to take the tournament by 4 points over Marion avenging losses to Marion and Mount Vernon a week ago.
Independence had five Champions: three Champions in singles, and two Champs in doubles! The singles champions for Indee were #1 Shanna Kleve, #3 Keely Post, and #6 Marie Gorman. Placing 3rd in singles were #2 Taryn Nolting, #4 Brooklyn Williamson, and #5 Addi Bailey.
All three of the singles champions were a 3 seed in their bracket and not favored to win.
“I am really proud of the way the team performed. We competed and came to play,” said Head Coach David Morkel, “Awesome total team effort.”
As a team, the Mustangs were 14-4 in matches. Every Mustangs either won a title in singles or doubles.
Senior Shanna Kleve played extremely well winning a tough #1 bracket. #3 Keely Post was very impressive as the junior was dominating, beating two opponents who beat her a week ago, winning 8-1, and 8-2 in semifinals and the finals. #6 sophomore Marie Gorman played well and was a double WaMaC Champion winning both in singles and doubles.
“I was happy that everyone played so well,” added Coach Morkel, “even in the matches we lost. We performed hard till the last point and never quit.”
The Mustangs had two doubles team Champs. Coach Morkel said that these girls were the top seeds and proved they were the best.
#2 Taryn Nolting/Brooklyn Williamson and #3 Addi Bailey/Marie Gorman were champs at #2 and #3 doubles. #1 Shanna Kleve/Keely Post — 3rd place. (Lost a close semifinal match 6-8 to the Marion doubles who were the eventual champs.)
“I am very happy for our Seniors. They have worked hard and have shown great leadership throughout the season,” said Coach Morkel. Seniors include Addie Bailey, Shanna Kleve, and Taryn Nolting.
Standings
1 Independence 37
2 Marion 33
3 Mount Vernon 28
4 Maquoketa 26
5 South Tama 11
The Mustangs finish the regular season against two tough teams when they take on Waverly and Decorah, before heading into a very tough field of nine teams for individual post season play on May 11th.
