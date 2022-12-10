INDEPENDENCE – Monday, December 05, 2022: The Independence Mustangs girls basketball team was home on Monday night hosting the Central City Wildcats (2-3).
Independence led after the first quarter by the score of 13-9 and increased the lead to 27-13 at the half. The Mustangs led 40-21 at the start of the fourth quarter and held on to a 48-39 win.
Thought girls played hard,” said Head Coach Rod Conrad, “Defensively, again we need to know our assignments just a little better. We did have a few breakdowns defensively but managed to come out with a W.”
Sophomore Reaghan Ressler led the Mustangs with 9 points. Seniors Madyson Ristvedt and Annie Johnson had 8 points each, while senior Marleigh Louvar had 6 points. Sophomore Bella Louvar added 6 points and freshman Morgan Ristvedt also had 6 points. Sophomore Addison Lange rounds out the scoring with 5 points.
“Offensively we need to be more shot ready,” added Coach Conrad, “We are finding ourselves standing straight up outside the perimeter. Thought our passes to the post were a lot better tonight. Overall, very proud of this team how they found a way to win when CC was making a little run.”
TIFFIN – Tuesday, December 06, 2022: On Tuesday the Mustangs traveled to Clear Creek Amana to take on the Class 4A, No. 8-ranked Clippers.
A slow start for the Mustangs put them in a deep hole and after the first quarter the Mustangs trailed the Clippers 27-3. But the girls came out and played a nice 2nd quarter, scoring 13 points. Another huge run by the Clippers in the 3rd quarter put this game away and the Mustangs would fall to the high-powered Clippers by the score of 75-23.
No stats were available come press time.
The Mustangs fall to 2-2 on the year and were home on Friday night, hosting the Williamsburg Raiderettes (0-4). On Saturday the girls will travel to Janesville to battle the Wildcats (0-4). Look for these games in next Wednesday’s Bulletin Journal. On Tuesday the girls will travel to Center Point-Urbana (4-1).