INDEPENDENCE – Monday, December 05, 2022: The Independence Mustangs girls basketball team was home on Monday night hosting the Central City Wildcats (2-3).

Independence led after the first quarter by the score of 13-9 and increased the lead to 27-13 at the half. The Mustangs led 40-21 at the start of the fourth quarter and held on to a 48-39 win.

