HUDSON – The Independence Mustangs girls track team found a last-minute meet to attend on Tuesday as they traveled over to Hudson for a 19-team event.
The Mustangs had solid events and finished in 3rd-place behind Dike-NH and Denver.
Individual champions included senior Alyssa Larson in the 400-meter Dash (28.99). Junior Dakota Whitman was the Long Jump champion with a jump of 15-07.50. The Mustangs 4x400 meter relay team came in first place with a run of 4:21.58.
Results:
100m Dash:
6. Marleigh Louvar 14.09
14. Bella Ressler 14.57
200m Dash:
6. Alyssa Larson 28.99
11. Reaghan Ressler 29.70
400m Dash:
1. Alyssa Larson 1:00.68
18. Ella Kennett 1:24.83
800m Run:
10. Marleigh Louvar 2:39.92
100m Hurdles:
6. Sydney Schwartz 17.86
7. Madison Michael 18.46
400m Hurdles:
3. Melody Kremer 1:12.82
14. Mackenzie Christian 1:23.07
Discus:
16. Rachel Eddy 81-08
Long Jump:
1. Dakota Whitman 15-07.50
7. Alexis Hearn 14-03.50
Shot Put:
7. Callie Rawlins 32-04.50
20. Rachel Eddy 27-04.25
4x100m Relay:
3. INDEE 54.48
4x200m Relay:
3. INDEE 1:55.69
4x400m Relay:
1. INDEE 4:21.58
4x800m Relay:
2. INDEE 10:26.17
400m Shuttle Hurdle Relay:
3. INDEE 1:14.35
800-Sprint Medley Relay:
5. INDEE 2:01.24
1600-Distance Medley Relay:
10. INDEE 5:20.08