HUDSON – The Independence Mustangs girls track team found a last-minute meet to attend on Tuesday as they traveled over to Hudson for a 19-team event.

The Mustangs had solid events and finished in 3rd-place behind Dike-NH and Denver.

Individual champions included senior Alyssa Larson in the 400-meter Dash (28.99). Junior Dakota Whitman was the Long Jump champion with a jump of 15-07.50. The Mustangs 4x400 meter relay team came in first place with a run of 4:21.58.

Results:

100m Dash:

6. Marleigh Louvar 14.09

14. Bella Ressler 14.57

200m Dash:

6. Alyssa Larson 28.99

11. Reaghan Ressler 29.70

400m Dash:

1. Alyssa Larson 1:00.68

18. Ella Kennett 1:24.83

800m Run:

10. Marleigh Louvar 2:39.92

100m Hurdles:

6. Sydney Schwartz 17.86

7. Madison Michael 18.46

400m Hurdles:

3. Melody Kremer 1:12.82

14. Mackenzie Christian 1:23.07

Discus:

16. Rachel Eddy 81-08

Long Jump:

1. Dakota Whitman 15-07.50

7. Alexis Hearn 14-03.50

Shot Put:

7. Callie Rawlins 32-04.50

20. Rachel Eddy 27-04.25

4x100m Relay:

3. INDEE 54.48

4x200m Relay:

3. INDEE 1:55.69

4x400m Relay:

1. INDEE 4:21.58

4x800m Relay:

2. INDEE 10:26.17

400m Shuttle Hurdle Relay:

3. INDEE 1:14.35

800-Sprint Medley Relay:

5. INDEE 2:01.24

1600-Distance Medley Relay:

10. INDEE 5:20.08

