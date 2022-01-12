ELKADER – The Independence girls wrestling team competed at the Central Girls Invitational in Elkader on Friday night.
INDEE RESULTS:
106-Ella Kennett (2-15) place is unknown
Champ. Round 1 — Kaylee Hennick (Charles City) 11-3 won by fall over Ella Kennett (Independence) 2-15 (Fall 0:16)
Cons. Round 1 — Addie Goodell (Holmen) 3-7 won by fall over Ella Kennett (Independence) 2-15 (Fall 0:28)
106-Sarah Greiner (4-12) place is unknown
Champ. Round 1 — Reese Berns (Central Community) 13-5 won by fall over Sarah Greiner (Independence) 4-12 (Fall 1:05)
Cons. Round 1 — Sarah Greiner (Independence) 4-12 won by fall over Lilly Chensvold (Tripoli) 0-2 (Fall 2:58)
Cons. Round 2 — Mia Kurth (Waukon) 10-5 won by fall over Sarah Greiner (Independence) 4-12 (Fall 2:55)
120B-Riley Rouse (3-14) placed 7th
Quarterfinal — Raven Hoppe (Postville) 9-4 won by fall over Riley Rouse (Independence) 3-14 (Fall 2:17)
Cons. Round 1 — Marissa Nuss (Tripoli) 2-2 won by fall over Riley Rouse (Independence) 3-14 (Fall 1:36)
7th Place Match — Riley Rouse (Independence) 3-14 received a bye () (Bye)
126-Hannah Suender (2-11) place is unknown
Champ. Round 1 — Molly Towner (Holmen) 7-11 won by fall over Hannah Suender (Independence) 2-11 (Fall 1:19)
Cons. Round 1 — Hannah Suender (Independence) 2-11 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 — Odessa Nibbelink (Cresco) 10-5 won by fall over Hannah Suender (Independence) 2-11 (Fall 2:41)
126-Jorgie Wendling (3-9) place is unknown
Champ. Round 1 — Ashley Bjork (Decorah) 12-8 won by fall over Jorgie Wendling (Independence) 3-9 (Fall 3:04)
Cons. Round 1 — Jorgie Wendling (Independence) 3-9 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 — Alex Wright (Charles City) 11-12 won by fall over Jorgie Wendling (Independence) 3-9 (Fall 1:24)
132-Dakota Whitman (11-6) placed 4th
Champ. Round 1 — Dakota Whitman (Independence) 11-6 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Dakota Whitman (Independence) 11-6 won by fall over Maggie Wagner (Anamosa) 4-1 (Fall 4:25)
Semifinal — Lilly Luft (Charles City) 17-2 won by major decision over Dakota Whitman (Independence) 11-6 (MD 10-1)
3rd Place Match — Elizabeth Oleson (Charles City) 14-8 won by fall over Dakota Whitman (Independence) 11-6 (Fall 2:49)