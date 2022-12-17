CENTER POINT – Thursday, December 15, 2022:
Center Point-Urbana (CPU) 12.0 Independence (INDE) 12.0
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-334-2557 or email legals@bulletinjournal.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.99
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$40.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$69.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
CENTER POINT – Thursday, December 15, 2022:
Center Point-Urbana (CPU) 12.0 Independence (INDE) 12.0
100: Double Forfeit 105: Double Forfeit 110: Double Forfeit 115: Double Forfeit 120: Double Forfeit 125: Lyni Gusick (CPU) over Jordin Derr (INDE) (Fall 0:49) 130: Double Forfeit 135: Double Forfeit 140: Kenleigh Trumblee (INDE) over Irelan Brown (CPU) (Fall 1:11) 145: Moorea Brown (CPU) over Havana Griffith (INDE) (Fall 1:09) 155: Double Forfeit 170: Double Forfeit 190: Izzy Strickert (INDE) over Jenna Small (CPU) (Fall 3:17) 235: Double Forfeit
Solon (SOLO) 0.0 Independence (INDE) 0.0
100: 105: Kara VeDepo (SOLO) over Ella Kennett (INDE) (Fall 1:09) 110: Sarah Greiner (INDE) over (SOLO) (For.) 115: Kate Richards (SOLO) over Morgan Krall (INDE) (Dec 5-4) 120: Alina Ajruloski (INDE) over (SOLO) (For.) 125: Alannah Mahoney (SOLO) over Claire Carey (INDE) (Fall 0:58) 130: Jordin Derr (INDE) over Mikayla Langenberg (SOLO) (Fall 4:47) 135: Dakota Whitman (INDE) over Olivia Bonnema (SOLO) (Fall 1:28) 140: Alexis Anderson (SOLO) over Kenleigh Trumblee (INDE) (Dec 1-0) 145: Addison Burden (SOLO) over Havana Griffith (INDE) (Fall 3:12) 155: Audrey Howell (SOLO) over Laura Trevino (INDE) (Fall 3:27) 170: Izzy Strickert (INDE) over Kendall Jensen (SOLO) (Fall 1:19) 190: Rachel Eddy (INDE) over (SOLO) (For.) 235: Adlie Miller (SOLO) over (INDE) (For.)
Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High around 20F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.
Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 9F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 19F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.