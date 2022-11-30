INDEPENDENCE – This is the first year of sanctioned girls wrestling in the state of Iowa and should be an exciting year for the Independence Mustangs girls team.
John Carey and Kenzie Fischels are Co-Head Coaches and bring back six returning State Qualifiers from a year ago.
Rachel Eddy returns for her senior year after a 3rd-place finish at the State Tournament a year ago. Eddy was the 190-pound champion in 2021, finishing runner-up in 2020. Eddy was 15-1 last season.
Senior Dakota Whitman returns after two years of making it to the final 12 at the State Tournament. She looks to improve on that. 19 wins and 13 Falls last season led the Mustangs squad.
Sophomore Ella Kennett returns at 105 pounds. Kennett was 2-25 last season and looks to have a much improved 2022-2023.
Sarah Greiner, a 105-pound sophomore, was voted Most Improved by her peers last year. She had an 11-21 record.
Junior Riley Rouse scored 119 match points in 2021-2022 and will wrestle at 115 pounds this season. Rouse was 15-18 last year.
Sophomore Jorgie Wendling returns at 120-pounds after a freshman campaign where she went 9-13.
Other Returning Letter winners:
- Claire Carey (3-4) sophomore122-pounds
- Jordin Derr (0-0) sophomore122-pounds
- Havana Griffith (3-0) junior142-pounds
- Alina Ajruloski freshman120-pounds – quick learner, feels more than thinks when wrestling
- Morgan Krall freshman115-pounds – very strong and gritty. Smart wrestler with great focus
Coach Fischels added that the Mustangs have a gritty and aggressive team and are very coachable. These are definite strengths for the girls’ team.
Too many duplicate weights are limiting the team’s entries for state qualifiers and is a concern.
“It’s going to be a very exciting year,” says Coach Fischels, “Our conference is at a point where girls have had a chance to get a few years of experience under their belts bringing great competition to the table.”