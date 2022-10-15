MOUNT VERNON – Thursday, October 13, 2022: The Independence Mustangs volleyball team traveled to Mount Vernon to compete in the WaMaC Conference Volleyball tournament on Thursday night.
The Mustangs would fall to the Bobcats of Benton Community (18-22) in the opening match, 2-0 (25-13, 25-19).
In the second matchup of the night, the Mustangs faced the South Tama Trojans (12-21). Independence would come away with a 2-0 win (25-17, 25-23).
The Williamsburg Raiderettes (9-20) were next up on the docket and the Mustangs would battle but fall short, 2 games to 1. Williamsburg would take the first set by the score of 25-18. Independence would strike back in set number 2, winning by the score of 25-22. In the final set and a race to 15, the Mustangs would fall by the score of 16-14.
Class 3A, No. 3-ranked Mount Vernon (31-5) would win the WaMaC Tournament, knocking off Class 4A, No. 3-ranked Marion 2-1. The WaMaC currently has 6 ranked teams in Classes 3A and 4A combined.
Independence is now 15-24 on the season and will open postseason play next Tuesday, October 18th, when they host the Maquoketa Cardinals (4-24) in the Class 4A Region 7 First Round.