MOUNT VERNON – Thursday, October 13, 2022: The Independence Mustangs volleyball team traveled to Mount Vernon to compete in the WaMaC Conference Volleyball tournament on Thursday night.

The Mustangs would fall to the Bobcats of Benton Community (18-22) in the opening match, 2-0 (25-13, 25-19).

