DUBUQUE – Saturday, September 24, 2022: The Independence Mustangs went 1-3 in the Dubuque Invitational on Saturday. The Mustangs played all 5A schools
Indee defeats Davenport West 2-0 (21-13, 21-19)
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-334-2557 or email legals@bulletinjournal.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.99
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$40.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$69.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
DUBUQUE – Saturday, September 24, 2022: The Independence Mustangs went 1-3 in the Dubuque Invitational on Saturday. The Mustangs played all 5A schools
Indee defeats Davenport West 2-0 (21-13, 21-19)
Indee loses to Bettendorf 0-2 (16-21, 15-21)
Championship Tournament: First Round
Indee loses to Iowa City High 1-2 (18-21, 22-20, 12-15)
Consolation:
Independence loses to Bettendorf 0-2 (16-21, 13-21)
“I liked the fight the girls showed most of the day,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz, “We were in every match, we just need to play more consistently.”
It was an up and down day for the Mustangs, but Coach Schmitz was happy with the girls play.
“I was happy with the play of Keely Post again today,” added Coach Schmitz, “She always comes focused and ready to do whatever she can to help us win.”
Sophomore Jordin Derr looked good in her most significant varsity time in the Bettendorf Consolation match at the end of the day. Coach Schmitz also added that junior Skylar Ohrt also had some good swings when she got in against Bettendorf.
No stats were available come press time. Indee falls to 10-13 for the season and was home on Tuesday night, hosting the Class 3A, No. 3-ranked Mount Vernon Mustangs on Senior Night. Look for this match in Saturday’s paper.
Sunny skies. High 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Clear. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.