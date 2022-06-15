JESUP – Saturday, June 11, 2022: The Independence Mustangs softball team traveled down the road to Jesup for the annual Jesup Tournament. Inclement weather forced this to be a one-day tournament and the Mustangs went 2-0 on the day with no clear winner of the tournament.
After starting 0-10, the Mustangs have gone 6-1 since, including the two wins on Saturday against Monticello and Jesup.
In game 1 against Monticello, this took two days to finish as the Friday game got rained out in the 4th inning. The game resumed with the Mustangs leading 4-3 and with a run in the 7th the Mustangs would win 7-6.
Independence and Jesup would meet up in the Saturday afternoon game after Jesup disposed of Edgewood-Colesburg earlier in the day by the score of 3-2.
The Mustangs would strike first with a run in the first inning and add 3 more in the top of the 3rd to take a 4-0 lead. The J-Hawks would strike back with 3 of their own in the bottom half of the 3rd to cut the Mustangs lead to 4-3. Two more Indee runs in the 5th would make this a 6-3 game and the Mustangs would hang on for a 6-5 win.
The Mustangs pounded out 7 hits and forced 6 walks in the game.
INDEPENDENCE – Monday, June 13, 2022: The Mustangs hosted the Maquoketa Cardinals (11-7) on Monday night and were swept 9-0 and 12-5.
No stats were available for any of these games. Independence is not 6-13 on the season.
