WATERLOO – Saturday, October 1, 2022: The Independence Mustangs volleyball team traveled down the road to Waterloo Columbus for an always tough 12-team tournament.
The Mustangs would have some good moments over 2 wins in 5 games. Right off the bat, the Mustang faced off against Class 1A, No. 2-ranked North Tama (20-3) in pool play. The RedHawks took care of the Mustangs in 2 sets 21-14, 21-9.
“We competed well in the first set,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz, “but struggled badly with our serve receive passing in the 2nd set.”
Up next for the Mustangs was another ranked opponent in Don Bosco, who was the Class 1A, No. 7-ranked team in the state. The Dons (17-6) came out fast and won the first set 21-6. Coach Schmitz made a line-up switch and the Mustangs fought back to win the 2nd set 21-18. In the 3rd set, Indee held a narrow 14-13 lead when Keely Post delivered a big down the line kill to give the Mustangs a big 15-13 upset win.
“Keely had a terrific day for us,” added Coach Schmitz, “She adjusts well wherever we ask her to hit from.”
Junior Marie Gorman was moved to the right side for the first set and Coach Schmitz says that she did a “really nice job.” Gorman would lead the offense with 7 kills in the match.
In the final pool play matchup, the Mustangs face the Indians of Waukon (14-10). The Mustangs would lose a hard fought 26-24 set to start the match. Independence would lead most of the way but faltered late. Indee fought back again to even up the match with a 21-15 win. In the final 3rd set – and race to 15 – the Mustangs were no match for the Indians and fall 15-5.
“Waukon is tall in the middle and have a very tough hitter in Berlin Troendle who gave us major issues,” said Coach Schmitz.
The Mustangs advanced to Consolation play where Independence would defeat Clear Lake in 3 tough sets. The Mustangs would win the first set 25-16 before losing a tough 24-26 2nd set. Clear Lake would jump ahead 5-1 in the 3rd set, but Independence would roar back for a 15-8 win.
Keely Post and Marie Gorman would lead the offense with 8 kills. Freshman Morgan Ristvedt would add 7 kills. Freshman Jersey Coonrad would add 3 kills and a solo block.
In the Consolation finals, Independence would drop a 2-set match against Waterloo Columbus (9-19) by the scores of 15-25 and 19-25.
Keely Post would lead the offense with 5 kills and Morgan Ristvedt would add 4 kills. “Overall
it was a good day in many areas for us,” said Coach Schmitz, “The girls battled hard and adjusted well to all the different line-ups we tried.”
Senior Libero Dakota Whitman had a great day as she collected 104 Digs for the day. “She just plays so hard and is so quick,” added Schmitz.
Coach Schmitz added that he thought the blocking was solid all day and he liked the way Leah House and Sarah Greiner ran our offense.
STATS:
Kills:
Keely Post-34 kills
Marie Gorman-20
Morgan Ristvedt-20
Madyson Ristvedt-18
Jersey Coonrad-4
Assists:
Sarah Greiner 42
Leah House 38
Jordin Derr 3
Serving:
Dakota Whitman-39/41 (6 aces)
Keely Post-34/37 (4 aces)
Marie Gorman-26/28 (4 aces)
Blocks:
Madyson Ristvedt-10 Block Assists (1 Solo)
Marie Gorman-7 Block Assists (1 Solo)
Morgan Ristvedt-3 Block Assists (3 Solo)
Keely Post-2 Block Assists (1 Solo)
Leah House-3 Block Assists
Jersey Coonrad-2 Block Assists (1 Solo)
Digs:
Dakota Whitman-104 digs
Keely Post-39
Marie Gorman-27
Sarah Greiner-21
Sophie McGarvey-19
Olivia Albert-14
INDEPENDENCE – Monday, October 3, 2022: The Mustangs next faced #11 ranked (Class 3A) Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks (16-6) at home on Monday night in a late addition to the Mustangs schedule, as both teams had an open date to fill.
The Golden Hawks showed they deserved their high rankings, as Mid-Prairie would come away with a 3-0 sweep.
In the first set, Mid-Prairie would open an early lead and never look back for a 25-17 opening set win.
“We struggled with hitting errors and our floor defense had trouble controlling tips in the first set,” said Coach Schmitz.
In the 2nd set, Indee would jump out to an 8-1 lead behind the serving of Keely Post and the front row attacks of Marie Gorman. Mid-Prairie would go on their own run to tie the game at 10-10. Although the Mustangs would keep it close, the Golden Hawks win 25-20.
“The kids fought hard, but we again just struggled to get any consistent play,” added Coach Schmitz, “Our serve receive passing wasn’t as sharp as we would like, but you got to give Mid Prairie credit for keeping us out of system.”
The 3rd set was much the same, as Indee would enjoy some nice runs, only to fall in another close 25-20 score.
“I thought Dakota Whitman was again just outstanding with her floor defense,” said Schmitz, “Morgan Ristvedt continues to make great progress as a freshman.”
Coach Schmitz added that the schedule has been very difficult for his young team. “The girls always battle very hard,” says Schmitz, “I do see progress and we will keep battling in every match we play in moving forward.”
STATS:
Kills:
Marie Gorman-7
Keely Post-6
Morgan Ristvedt-4
Jersey Coonrad-3
Madyson Ristvedt-2
Assists:
Sarah Greiner-10
Leah House-8
Serving:
Sophie McGarvey-11/11 (2 ace serves)
Keely Post-13/14 (2 ace serves)
Dakota Whitman-7/7 (1 ace serve)
Sarah Greiner-7/8 (1 ace serve)
Blocking:
Morgan Ristvedt-2 Solo Blocks (1 Block Assist)
Marie Gorman-1 Solo Block (2 Block Assists)
Madyson Ristvedt-2 Block Assists
Keely Post-1 Block Assist
Digs:
Dakota Whitman-19 digs
Sarah Greiner-8
Leah House-8
Marie Gorman-7
Keely Post-6
Olivia Albert -5
Sophie McGarvey-4
On Tuesday, the Mustangs traveled to Class 3A, No. 9-ranked Solon (19-9) to finish up Conference play. The girl will be at Hampton-Dumont-CAL on Saturday for a tournament. Look for the Solon matchup in Saturday’s paper.
Independence is now 12-19 on the season.
