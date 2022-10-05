Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WATERLOO – Saturday, October 1, 2022: The Independence Mustangs volleyball team traveled down the road to Waterloo Columbus for an always tough 12-team tournament.

The Mustangs would have some good moments over 2 wins in 5 games. Right off the bat, the Mustang faced off against Class 1A, No. 2-ranked North Tama (20-3) in pool play. The RedHawks took care of the Mustangs in 2 sets 21-14, 21-9.

