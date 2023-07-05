IOWA CITY – The Independence Mustangs softball team traveled down to Iowa City for the Rick Doran Classic tournament loaded with 5A schools. The Mustangs weren’t rattled by the challenge and came out of the tournament with 3 wins and 1 loss. The only loss came to a 23-win team in Bettendorf.
On Friday the Mustangs started the tournament with a game against Bondurant-Farrar (16-16). The Mustangs scored early when the first four batters reached base and senior Marleigh Louvar singled in younger sister Bella Louvar to take a 1-0 lead. It was all the Mustangs would need as they shut out the Bluejays 3-0.
Junior Allison Kleve – who has been terrific for most the second half of the season – was outstanding once again for the Mustangs, pitching a 1-hitter over 7 innings of work. Kleve struck out 7 and walked 3.
Marleigh Louvar led the Mustangs with 2 hits and drove in 1 run. Louvar is batting .496 on the season.
BOX SCORE: Bella Louvar 0-2 RUN BB, Dakota Whitman 1-3, Marleigh Louvar 2-3 RUN RBI SB, Emily Erdelt 1-2 RBI SAC, Allison Kleve 0-3, Addie Loughren 0-3, Jordin Derr 0-3, Leah House 0-2 BB SB, Natalie Doyle 0-2
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Indee 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 3
B-F 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Friday night the Mustangs took on the Iowa City West Trojans and wasted little time, scoring 4 times in the first inning. The first eight batters reached base and the Mustangs tried to put this game away early. The Trojans tried to make a game of it in their last at-bat and actually had the tying run at the plate, but the Mustangs hold on to a 8-6 win.
Freshman Liberty Brown went 5.2 innings giving up 6 earned runs on 14 hits, striking out 2 batters and walking just one. Allison Kleve came in for the final out and shut the door on the Trojans comeback bid. Brown pitched well but seem to run out of gas in the last inning, giving up 5 hits and a walk in the 6th and final inning. Over-all Brown was solid with only 1 free pass.
13 total hits for the Mustangs, led by seniors Dakota Whitman and Emily Erdelt who both had 3 hits in the game. Marleigh Louvar had 2 hits and Allison Kleve collected 2 hits.
BOX SCORE: Bella Louvar 0-2 2RUNS 2BB, Dakota Whitman 3-4 3RUNS 2B, Marleigh Louvar 2-4 2RUNS 2RBI 2B SB FC, Emily Erdelt 3-4 RUN 2RBI 2B, Allison Kleve 2-3 2RBI SF, Addie Loughren 1-2 RBI, Holly Wood 0-1, Jordin Derr 1-1 RBI 2HBP, Leah House 0-1 BB, Clair Priebe 1-1, Natalie Doyle 0-3, Regan Reeg CS
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Indee 4 1 0 2 1 0 0 8
IC W 0 0 1 1 0 4 0 6
On Saturday the Mustangs would open their play against the Bettendorf Bulldogs (23-10). Bettendorf jumped all over the Mustangs, scoring 4 runs in the first inning off two homeruns. A 3-run shot and a solo homer. Marleigh Louvar had a run scoring double in the bottom of the first to narrow the lead, but the Bulldogs scored 2 more in the 2nd inning to make it 6-1.
That’s all the Bulldogs would score as Allison Kleve settled in and pitched well the rest of the way. Unfortunately, the Mustangs would run out of time and the game’s 70-minute limit expired and the game ended in the 5th inning. The Mustangs had the bases loaded with no outs in the bottom of the 5th but could only muster 2 runs and left them loaded, losing 6-4.
Two days of pitching was taking its toll on the junior right hander as Kleve would surrender 6 earned runs in 4 innings of work. Kleve gave up 8 hits and struck out 4, walking 3 — Although she got stronger as the game wore on.
Dakota Whitman and Marleigh Louvar led the Mustangs with 2 hits each.
BOX SCORE: Bella Louvar 1-3 RUN, Dakota Whitman 2-2 2RUNS BB, Marleigh Louvar 2-3 RUN RBI 2B, Emily Erdelt 1-2 BB, Allison Kleve 1-3 RBI, Addie Loughren 1-3 RBI, Jordin Derr 0-3, Leah House 0-3, Natalie Doyle 1-2, Avery Wheelock 0-0, Regan Reeg 0-0
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R
BTTN 4 2 0 0 0 X X 6
INDE 1 0 1 0 2 X X 4
In the tourney finale, the Mustangs would face Davenport Central. For the first three innings, the Mustangs were struggling to get anything going and defensively they weren’t sharp at all, committing 3 early and costly errors.
The Mustangs were down 5-0 going into the fourth, then the bats came alive, scoring 4 runs and making this a one-run game. Due to the 70-minute timetable, this game was only going to go 5 innings, but the Mustangs exploded for 7 more runs in the 5th to take a commanding lead and would win by the score of 11-5.
Liberty Brown and Allison Kleve shared the responsibilities – as they both did the entire tournament, and both would go 2 plus innings. Kleve would get the win in relief.
Again, Dakota Whitman and Marleigh Louvar would lead the charge for the Mustangs, both collecting 3 hits in the game. Addie Loughren had a triple and drove in 3 runs. Leah House had 2 runs-batted-in.
BOX SCORE: Bella Louvar 0-3 RUN BB, Dakota Whitman 3-4 RUN RBI, Marleigh Louvar 3-4 2RUNS 2RBI 2B, Emily Erdelt 1-4 RBI, Avery Wheelock RUN, Allison Kleve 0-1 2BB, Addie Loughren 1-2 RUN 3RBI 3B HBP CS, Jordin Derr 1-3 2RUNS RBI 2B SB ROE, Leah House 1-3 2RBI 2B, Natalie Doyle 1-2 RUN HBP, Adele Smith 2RUNS
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R
INDE 0 0 0 4 7 X X 11
DVNP 0 3 2 0 0 X X 5
The Mustangs were playing the Cedar Rapids Prairie Hawks (20-18) as this goes to press. Look for that game and the girls first round regional game against Marion on Thursday in the next Bulletin Journal.