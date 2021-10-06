WATERLOO – It was a tough start to the day for the Independence Mustang volleyball team at the Waterloo Columbus 12-team tournament on Saturday, October 2.
Class 3A’s 12th-ranked Mustangs were shocked – twice – by dropping close matches to BCLUW (15-12 record) and Vinton-Shellsburg (16-12 record) to begin their day. The Vinton-Shellsburg win was the first time the Vikettes have beaten Independence since September 2012.
Coach Schmitz added, “We as a team have to do a better job on maintaining our composure and focus.”
In the final game of group pool play, the Mustangs would regroup and defeat West Waterloo in 2 straight sets.
With only the top 6 teams advancing, the Mustangs would fail to make the championship bracket, and played in a 4-team consolation tournament. The Mustangs defeated a scrappy team from Waukon in the first round in straight sets. In the consolation finals, Indee beat Don Bosco in straight sets.
“I am happy with the way the girls responded after the start of the day,” said Coach Schmitz. “They battled hard and played with motivation and better focus throughout the rest of the day.”
Coach Schmitz was very happy with the play of Katie Henkes.
“She has had a rough senior year, battling ankle sprains on 3 separate occasions this season,” said Schmitz. “She is a very tough kid however, and she is back at full strength now.”
Pool Play
Independence loses to BCLUW, 2-1.
Set 1: 20-22 (BCLUW)
Set 2: 21-15 (Indee)
Set 3: 13-15 (BCLUW)
Independence loses to Vinton-Shellsburg, 2-1.
Set 1: 21-23 (V-S)
Set 2: 21-18 (Indee)
Set 3: 11-15 (V-S)
Independence defeats West Waterloo, 2-0.
Set 1: 21-14 (Indee)
Set 2: 21-10 (Indee)
Consolation First Round
Independence defeats Waukon, 2-0.
Set 1: 25-16 (Indee)
Set 2: 25-18 (Indee)
Consolation Finals
Independence defeats Don Bosco, 2-0.
Set 1: 25-10 (Indee)
Set 2: 25-14 (Indee
KEY STATS (12 TOTAL SETS)
Kills
Lexi Hearn-30, Katie Henkes-28, Allison Kleve-17, Marie Gorman-15, Shanna Kleve-13, Madyson Ristvedt-12, Elle Greiner-6, Keely Post-1, Emma Havlovick-1, and Taryn Nolting-1.
Assists
Elle Greiner-107
Elle Greiner moves into first place on the all-time Independence Mustang career assist list. Elle now has 2,356 career assists. This passes Holly Cooksley, who recorded 2,276 career assists from 2015 to 2018.
Brynn Martinson-6, Lexi Hearn-6, and Dakota Whitman-2.
Serving
Elle Greiner-51/53 (9 ace serves), Dakota Whitman-45/46 (8 ace serves), Shanna Kleve-37/38 (6 ace serves), and Katie Henkes-58/58 (5 ace serves).
Digs
Dakota Whitman-43, Katie Henkes-34, Lexi Hearn-33, Elle Greiner-23, and Sam Ohrt-22.
Blocks
Marie Gorman-3 solo blocks/3 block assists, Allison Kleve-4 block assists, Madyson Ristvedt-3 block assists, Lexi Hearn-1 solo block/1 block assist, Katie Henkes-2 block assists, Shanna Kleve- 1 block assist, and Brynn Martinson-1 block assist.
The Mustangs now prepare for a crucial WaMaC match at Van Horne on Thursday night. Indee enters the match with a 19-8 overall record and 4-1 in the WaMaC. Benton Community is 15-9 overall and 3-1 in the WaMaC.