Sports Editor
TAMA – The Class 2A, No. 3-ranked Independence Mustangs grapplers traveled down to South Tama on Saturday for the STC Duals 2021.
The Mustangs came away with 5 consecutive dual wins and six Mustang wrestlers finished 5-0 on the day. Carter Straw, Mitch Johnson, Tanner Wilson, Elliott Hurley, Kaden Kremer, and Keyten Jacobsen.
”Our team wrestled well winning all 5 duals by wider margins,” said Head Coach Michael Doyle, “I feel like our team is improving. We need to focus on ourselves and continue to improve each day.”
Independence defeated Pella 72-6
138 — Luke Johnson (Independence) over Jackson Roose (Pella) Fall 0:32
145 — Carter Straw (Independence) over T.R. Putz (Pella) Maj 12-4
152 — Isaiah Weber (Independence) over Ty Halverson (Pella) Fall 1:08
160 — Teegan McEnany (Independence) over Jackson Van Kley (Pella) Fall 1:32
170 — Logan Bruxvoort (Pella) over Caden Larson (Independence) Fall 2:27
182 — Mitch Johnson (Independence) over Kieran Van Voorst (Pella) Fall 2:38
195 — Marcus Beatty (Independence) over Noah Parsons (Pella) TF 18-3
220 — Brady McDonald (Independence) over Kaiden Hol (Pella) Fall 0:46
285 — Tono Cornell (Independence) over Daniel Loftis (Pella) Fall 1:13
106 — Tanner Wilson (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
113 — Elliot Hurley (Independence) over Michael Muller (Pella) Fall 0:47
120 — Kaden Kremer (Independence) over Damion Clark (Pella) Fall 5:45
126 — Tyler Wieland (Independence) over Logan Schroeder (Pella) Dec 7-3
132 — Keyten Jacobsen (Independence) over Garret Hall (Pella) Fall 2:54
Independence defeated Vinton-Shellsburg 63-15
145 — Carter Straw (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
152 — Cooper Sanders (Vinton-Shellsburg) over Isaiah Weber (Independence) Fall 1:09
160 — Brady Ortner (Vinton-Shellsburg) over Teegan McEnany (Independence) Fall 5:32
170 — Caden Larson (Independence) over Cayden Kelley (Vinton-Shellsburg) Fall 1:15
182 — Mitch Johnson (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
195 — Marcus Beatty (Independence) over Curtis Erickson (Vinton-Shellsburg) SV-1 7-5
220 — Brady McDonald (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
285 — Tono Cornell (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
106 — Tanner Wilson (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
113 — Elliot Hurley (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
120 — Kaden Kremer (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
126 — Carter Lamont (Vinton-Shellsburg) over Tyler Wieland (Independence) Dec 7-1
132 — Keyten Jacobsen (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
138 — Luke Johnson (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
Independence defeated Des Moines East 78-6
152 — Isaiah Weber (Independence) over Daniel Zeoh (Des Moines East) Fall 1:02
160 — Teegan McEnany (Independence) over Zach Niederklopfer (Des Moines East) Fall 1:12
170 — Caden Larson (Independence) over Demetrious Hilson (Des Moines East) Fall 0:43
182 — Mitch Johnson (Independence) over Braden Gordon (Des Moines East) Fall 1:38
195 — Marcus Beatty (Independence) over Sean Shenan (Des Moines East) Fall 2:45
220 — Brady McDonald (Independence) over Nick Scott (Des Moines East) Fall 0:40
285 — Nelson Castellanos (Des Moines East) over Tono Cornell (Independence) Fall 3:09
106 — Tanner Wilson (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
113 — Elliot Hurley (Independence) over Derek Shannon (Des Moines East) Fall 0:34
120 — Kaden Kremer (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
126 — Tyler Wieland (Independence) over Xander Mielke (Des Moines East) Fall 0:20
132 — Keyten Jacobsen (Independence) over Dorian Hilson (Des Moines East) Fall 1:29
138 — Luke Johnson (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
145 — Carter Straw (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
Independence defeated Regina, Iowa City 78-6
160 — Teegan McEnany (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
170 — Caden Larson (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
182 — Mitch Johnson (Independence) over Christopher Waikel (Regina, Iowa City) Fall 1:00
195 — Marcus Beatty (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
220 — Brady McDonald (Independence) over Caden Shetler (Regina, Iowa City) Fall 3:03
285 — Tono Cornell (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
106 — Tanner Wilson (Independence) over Holden Berg (Regina, Iowa City) Fall 1:55
113 — Elliot Hurley (Independence) over Alex Jensen (Regina, Iowa City) Fall 4:29
120 — Kaden Kremer (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
126 — Tyler Wieland (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
132 — Keyten Jacobsen (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
138 — Will Aitchison (Regina, Iowa City) over Luke Johnson (Independence) Fall 2:00
145 — Carter Straw (Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
152 — Isaiah Weber (Independence) over Carter Rios (Regina, Iowa City) Fall 0:35
Independence defeated South Tama County 58-21
170 — Boden Koehler (South Tama County) over Caden Larson (Independence) Fall 1:54
182 — Mitch Johnson (Independence) over Ryne Kesl (South Tama County) Fall 2:36
195 — Rudy Papakee (South Tama County) over Marcus Beatty (Independence) Dec 10-8
220 — Gavin Bridgewater (South Tama County) over Brady McDonald (Independence) Fall 3:28
285 — Tono Cornell (Independence) over Draysen Henle (South Tama County) Fall 3:05
106 — Tanner Wilson (Independence) over Cale Graff (South Tama County) Fall 0:52
113 — Elliot Hurley (Independence) over Clayton Babinat (South Tama County) Fall 0:54
120 — Kaden Kremer (Independence) over Amare Chavez (South Tama County) Maj 11-2
126 — Tyler Wieland (Independence) over MaCael Bear (South Tama County) Fall 5:03
132 — Keyten Jacobsen (Independence) over Jacob Youngbear (South Tama County) Fall 2:20
138 — Logan Arp (South Tama County) over Luke Johnson (Independence) Fall 2:24
145 — Carter Straw (Independence) over Keinzer Jaennette (South Tama County) Fall 1:39
152 — Isaiah Weber (Independence) over Andres Lugo Jr. (South Tama County) Fall 0:54
160 — Teegan McEnany (Independence) over Cyrus Mathes (South Tama County) Fall 2:46
VINTON – VS VIKINGS JV TOURNAMENT – December 13
Logan Schachterle’s place is 2nd and has scored 4.0 team points.
Round 1 — Keller Wilson (Cedar Falls) won by major decision over Logan Schachterle (Independence) (Maj 10-1)
Round 3 — Logan Schachterle (Independence) won by fall over Evan Pulis (Linn-Mar) (Fall 2:43)
Brady Clark’s place is 1st and has scored 7.0 team points.
Round 1 — Brady Clark (Independence) won by decision over Austin Pettit (Linn-Mar) (Dec 2-1)
Round 3 — Brady Clark (Independence) won by fall over Chase Gilbert (Cedar Falls) (Fall 2:12)
Carson Cameron’s place is 1st and has scored 9.0 team points.
Round 1 — Carson Cameron (Independence) won by fall over Logan Huffman (Cedar Falls) (Fall 1:16)
Round 3 — Carson Cameron (Independence) won by fall over Carson Luense (Linn-Mar) (Fall 1:16)
Elijah Daniel’s place is 1st and has scored 7.0 team points.
Round 1 — Elijah Daniel (Independence) won by fall over Oliver Owens (Solon) (Fall 0:57)
Round 2 — Elijah Daniel (Independence) won by decision over Noah Backes (Cedar Falls) (Dec 7-5)
Phillip Eschweiler’s place is 2nd and has scored 3.0 team points.
Round 1 — Wyatt Applegarth (Solon) won by decision over Phillip Eschweiler (Independence) (Dec 8-4)
Round 2 — Phillip Eschweiler (Independence) won by major decision over Salvador Diego (South Tama County) (Maj 11-1)
Cayne Schultz’s place is 1st and has scored 9.0 team points.
Round 2 — Cayne Schultz (Independence) won by fall over Braden Nystrom (Waterloo West) (Fall 1:09)
Round 3 — Cayne Schultz (Independence) won by fall over Mason Ward (Belle Plaine) (Fall 3:23)
Miles Reidy’s place is 2nd and has scored 4.0 team points.
Round 2 — Dondrea Walker (Marion) won by decision over Miles Reidy (Independence) (Dec 2-1)
Round 3 — Miles Reidy (Independence) won by fall over Jaden Zellhoefer (Waterloo West) (Fall 1:15)
Landon Duffy’s place is 2nd and has scored 4.0 team points.
Round 1 — Landon Duffy (Independence) won by fall over Treyvon Higham (Waterloo West) (Fall 3:22)
Round 2 — Brady Walsh (Marion) won by fall over Landon Duffy (Independence) (Fall 1:55)
MANCHESTER – WEST DELAWARE 9TH TOURNAMENT – December 13
Talan Decker’s place is 2nd and has scored 9.0 team points.
Round 1 — Mason Besler (Dubuque Senior) won by fall over Talan Decker (Independence) (Fall 3:34)
Round 2 — Talan Decker (Independence) won by decision over Parker Moser (Crestwood, Cresco) (Dec 4-2)
Round 3 — Talan Decker (Independence) won by fall over Trevan Reinhart (Central City) (Fall 0:41)
Logan Bevans’s place is 3rd and has scored 6.0 team points.
Round 1 — Ryan Hilby (West Delaware) won by fall over Logan Bevans (Independence) (Fall 3:01)
Round 2 — Loren Cain (Dubuque Senior) won by decision over Logan Bevans (Independence) (Dec 10-8)
Round 3 — Logan Bevans (Independence) won by fall over Caleb Utley (NH-TV) (Fall 1:07)
Remy Ressler’s place is 1st and has scored 15.0 team points.
Round 1 — Remy Ressler (Independence) won by fall over Hadyn Schulte (West Delaware) (Fall 0:36)
Round 2 — Remy Ressler (Independence) won by major decision over Georvon Tyler (Waterloo East) (Maj 11-2)
Round 3 — Remy Ressler (Independence) won by injury default over Tate Schwickerath (NH-TV) (Inj. 0:00)
Will Miller’s place is 3rd and has scored 6.0 team points.
Round 1 — Will Miller (Independence) won by fall over Tyce Johnson (Waterloo East) (Fall 1:06)
Round 2 — Jarrin Robinson (NH-TV) won by decision over Will Miller (Independence) (Dec 8-1)
Round 3 — Michael Kephart (West Delaware) won by fall over Will Miller (Independence) (Fall 2:48)
Aj Kitner’s place is 1st and has scored 16.0 team points.
Round 1 — Aj Kitner (Independence) won by fall over Justin Kurt (West Dubuque) (Fall 0:45)
Round 2 — Aj Kitner (Independence) won by fall over Jonah Helmrichs (Waterloo East) (Fall 0:44)
Round 3 — Aj Kitner (Independence) won by fall over Carter Bevins (Iowa City, Liberty) (Fall 0:23)
Jackson Krogman’s place is 3rd and has scored 6.0 team points.
Round 1 — Wesley Devaney (West Delaware) won by fall over Jackson Krogman (Independence) (Fall 1:23)
Round 2 — Sawyer Krogmann (West Delaware) won by fall over Jackson Krogman (Independence) (Fall 1:54)
Round 3 — Jackson Krogman (Independence) won by fall over Amir Jalilian-Nosraty (Iowa City, Liberty) (Fall 0:23)
IOWA CITY — IOWA CITY HIGH GIRLS TOURNAMENT — December 13
Round 1 — Nina Kuhlman (Iowa City City High) won by decision over Ella Kennett (Independence) (Dec 6-5)
Round 2 — Shelby Sullens (Wahlert, Dubuque) won by fall over Ella Kennett (Independence) (Fall 0:25)
Round 1 — Nabi Emmanuel (Iowa City City High) won by fall over Sarah Greiner (Independence) (Fall 2:55)
Round 2 — Alexia Wagner (Mount Pleasant) won by decision over Sarah Greiner (Independence) (Dec 8-7)
Round 1 — Erin Anderson (Iowa City City High) won by fall over Riley Rouse (Independence) (Fall 2:27)
Round 2 — Riley Rouse (Independence) won by major decision over Ava Garcia (Williamsburg) (Maj 14-3)
Round 1 — Caitlin Reiter (Pleasant Valley) won by fall over Jorgie Wendling (Independence) (Fall 3:48)
Round 2 — Jorgie Wendling (Independence) won by fall over Jacie Bedell (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) (Fall 1:29)
Round 1 — Claire Carey (Independence) won by fall over Ruby Duehr (Wahlert, Dubuque) (Fall 0:13)
Round 2 — Claire Brown (Iowa City City High) won by fall over Claire Carey (Independence) (Fall 2:47)
Round 1 — Caroline Slaght (Wahlert, Dubuque) won by fall over Hannah Suender (Independence) (Fall 1:01)
Round 2 — Hannah Suender (Independence) won by fall over Addi Beaver (West Liberty) (Fall 2:00)
Round 1 — Dakota Whitman (Independence) won by decision over Maggie Wagner (Anamosa) (Dec 6-5)
Round 2 — Dakota Whitman (Independence) won by forfeit over Audrey Sexton (Iowa City City High) (FF)
Round 1 — Havana Griffith (Independence) won by decision over Lexi Ellermeier (Iowa City City High) (Dec 4-3)
Round 2 — Havana Griffith (Independence) won by fall over Naomi Chaplin (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) (Fall 1:14)
Round 1 — Rachel Eddy (Independence) won by fall over Anna Wellings (Ottumwa) (Fall 1:57)
Round 2 — Rachel Eddy (Independence) won by fall over Vayda Bryant (West Liberty) (Fall 0:51)
Mustangs varsity will be at Class 2A, No. 7-ranked Vinton-Shellsburg on Thursday for a Double Dual, which includes South Tama.