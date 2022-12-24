INDEPENDENCE – Tuesday, December 20, 2022: The Independence Mustangs girls basketball team hosted the Class 3A, No. 10-ranked Mount Vernon Mustangs on Tuesday night.
The Mustangs showed some fire on defense, but it’s cold outside and so is the Mustangs shooting. They fired up 49 shots, but only 9 of them went in. 18% shooting from the field and 17% shooting from beyond the arc. And 30% shooting from the free throw line.
This team shows signs of being a good team with the pressure defense that Coach Rod Conrad has instilled. The Mustangs played a solid first quarter and at the end of the period the Mount Vernon Mustangs were up only 11-8.
Mount Vernon started to hit stride in the second quarter and at the half Indee trailed 25-13.
It was all Mount Vernon in the second half and the final score was 49-24.
“I think we did have some of our best offensive possessions of the year,” said Head Coach Rod Conrad, “We moved the ball better and got some good looks at the basket. Our defense was communicating better so that was encouraging. Very pleased on how these young ladies keep competing. That’s how we all will continue to grow as a team.”
Senior Annie Johnson and sophomore Addison Lange led the Mustangs in scoring with 6 points each. Sophomore Bella Louvar added 5 points while senior Madyson Ristvedt, sophomore Olivia Albert, and sophomore Gracee Cornwell dropped in 2 points apiece. Senior Marleigh Louvar had 1 point.
The Mustangs are off on Christmas break until after the new year and will resume play on January 6th when they host South Tama.