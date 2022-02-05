VAN HORNE – The Independence Mustangs boys team traveled down to Van Horne to take on the Benton Community Bobcats (5-13) and came away with a big road win to push their record to 10-8 on the season. Final score 52-40.
1 2 3 4 T
Indee 15 9 11 17 52
Benton 11 2 12 15 40
“Van Horne is never an easy place to play,” said Head Coach Chad Beatty, “I told the guys we’ve now swept them twice two years in a row, not a common occurrence vs. the Bobcats.”
With the win, the Mustangs are now, 5-22 over the past 27 meetings with the Bobcats, with 4 of those wins coming in the past two seasons.
“The boys should be proud of what they are getting done on the court in the WaMaC Conference,” added Coach Beatty, “This is the 2nd Mustang team in the past decade with double digit Wins on the season.”
The Mustangs had a nice 2nd quarter, holding Benton to just 2 points and increasing their halftime lead to 24-13.
Our man-to-man defense was really good last night, and I believe 11 of their 13 first half points came when we were in our 1-3-1 defense and let them get comfortable,” said Beatty.
The Bobcats cut into the lead by the end of the third quarter and trailed the Mustangs 35-25. This time, the Mustangs would not fade and kept their foot on the gas, outscoring Benton in the fourth quarter to seal the deal.
“There were not many fouls called until the last 2 minutes of the game so for us to play without being in foul trouble was a bonus for us,” said Beatty, “Us going into halftime with just 3 turnovers was a key to our lead. We finished the game with only 9 turnovers and continue to make progress in that department bringing our per game turnover average down each week.”
Indee boys responded to a few of the Bobcats runs in the second half. “Was nice to see our guys step up and make basketball plays versus their changing defenses,” said Beatty.
Senior Sawyer Wendling had a nice floor game scoring 7 points, adding 5 rebounds and 4 assists, and 2 steals.
Junior Wyatt Kresser hit several Free Throws down the stretch to help close out the game going 5-6 from the line. Kresser finished with 10 points, 2 Rebounds, and 2 Steals.
Senior Daniel Brock had 9 points, 2 Rebounds, 4 Assists, and 2 Steals.
Senior Michael Kascel got going in the second half and was 7-8 from the field, 1-2 from the Free Throw line. Kascel had 15 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 blocks.
Sophomores squad moved to 15-1 on the year, beating Benton 52-44. “That was a nice win on the road as they only beat Benton by 3 at home last week,” said Beatty, “The team stepped up with the absence of Zach Sidles. Another balanced scoring attack along with team defense and rebounding were keys to the victory.”
Freshman lost 26-27 in a low-scoring affair. The freshman team drops to 7-9 on their season.
The Mustangs played host to the Williamsburg Raiders (16-2) on Friday night. Look for this game in next Wednesday’s paper. On Monday night, the Mustangs will be back home, hosting the South Tama Trojans (1-17).