DELHI – The 3rd-ranked Independence Mustangs opened the 2021-2022 season with two wins at Maquoketa High School on Tuesday night. Monticello, along with host team, Maquoketa Valley squared off with the Mustangs (not at the same time) and the Mustangs, as expected took care of business beating Maquoketa Valley, 66-18 & Monticello, 65-10.
These early season matchups are mostly teams getting healthy from a tough football season and working through who is going to be the everyday wrestler at certain weights. You see a lot of ‘forfeits’ early on.
The Mustangs threw someone out there at every weight and the boys performed in dominate fashion. Class 2A, No. 1-ranked and defending state champ, Isaiah Weber looked a little rusty, taking him 1:46 to pin his opponent. (yes, I’m being sarcastic-please don’t call and yell at me).
A lot of weight changes this year for the highly ranked Mustangs. We’ll wait and see how it plays out.
“I think it was good for our guys to get out of the practice room and compete,” said Head Coach Michael Doyle, “We had an opportunity to change the line up and get similar results.”
“We have a really good freshman group and it is important to get them some varsity matches for experience and confidence heading into this weekend’s tournament,” concluded Doyle, “I have been impressed with how hard this team is willing to work and improve each day.”
Independence (INDE) 66.0 Maquoketa Valley (MAVA) 18.0
106: Tanner Wilson (INDE) over Brenden Frasher (MAVA) (Fall 2:45) 113: Logan Bevans (INDE) over (MAVA) (For.) 120: Kaden Kremer (INDE) over (MAVA) (For.) 126: Tyler Wieland (INDE) over Arion Rave (MAVA) (Fall 2:23) 132: Luke Johnson (INDE) over (MAVA) (For.) 138: Carter Straw (INDE) over Tyreese Crippin (MAVA) (Fall 2:58) 145: Isaiah Weber (INDE) over Mason Jolley (MAVA) (Fall 1:46) 152: Michael Schaul (MAVA) over Talan Conrad (INDE) (Fall 2:50) 160: Elijah Daniel (INDE) over Kobe Peter (MAVA) (Fall 1:45) 170: Dalton Hoover (INDE) over (MAVA) (For.) 182: Mitch Johnson (INDE) over Aiden Salow (MAVA) (Fall 1:10) 195: Marcus Beatty (INDE) over Nathan Bietz (MAVA) (Fall 1:38) 220: Brady Davis (MAVA) over Brady McDonald (INDE) (Fall 3:14) 285: Devin Smith (MAVA) over Quentin Krogmann (INDE) (Fall 5:33)
Independence (INDE) 65.0 Monticello (MONT) 10.0
106: Tanner Wilson (INDE) over Ethan Long (MONT) (MD 14-1) 113: Jonah Luensman (MONT) over Elliot Hurley (INDE) (MD 8-0) 120: Kaden Kremer (INDE) over Tait Luensman (MONT) (Fall 1:44) 126: Keyten Jacobsen (INDE) over Mark Sunlin (MONT) (MD 10-1) 132: Luke Johnson (INDE) over Owen Ray (MONT) (Fall 2:00) 138: Carter Straw (INDE) over Kale Hansen (MONT) (Dec 14-8) 145: Isaiah Weber (INDE) over (MONT) (For.) 152: Talan Conrad (INDE) over (MONT) (For.) 160: Elijah Daniel (INDE) over (MONT) (For.) 170: Caden Larson (INDE) over (MONT) (For.) 182: Mitch Johnson (INDE) over AJ Phelps (MONT) (Fall 0:31) 195: Marcus Beatty (INDE) over Miles Hatchel (MONT) (Fall 1:36) 220: Brady McDonald (INDE) over Bryce Cleeton (MONT) (Fall 0:43) 285: Ian Taylor (MONT) over Tono Cornell (INDE) (Fall 2:35)
The Mustangs are in the midst of a two day tournament here in Independence, yesterday and today. The Cliff Keen Invitational compiled of 30 teams from all over Iowa, including a team from Illinois. Head on over to the high school and catch some of the action.