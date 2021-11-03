VAN HORNE – It was a cold and windy night for football last Friday in Van Horne as the Mustangs and Bobcats collided in the first round of the State Playoffs.
This was the Class 3A, marquee match-up of the week as the 8-1 Mustangs met the 8-1 Bobcats in a battle of two teams that love to run the ball.
It was 3 yards and a cloud of rubber pellets all night long as both teams tried to dominate the line of scrimmage. But on this night, the domination came from the interior line of the Mustangs on both sides of the ball and the Mustangs would come away with a hard-fought 26-6 win.
The Mustangs offensive line created holes all night long for the 3A’s leading rusher, Marcus Beatty, which resulted in 319 yards rushing for the senior back.
On the defensive side, Benton Community had two plays over 20 yards all night and the Mustangs defensive unit was smothering, giving up just 153 total yards and just 61 yards on the ground to the 2nd best rusher in 3A, Jacob Brecht.
The Mustangs outstanding junior quarterback, Mitchell Johnson threw the ball just 6 times all night, but it was windy and with the offensive line creating so many holes to run through Johnson just didn’t have to throw.
The Mustangs took the opening kickoff and started their initial drive from their own 20 yard line. 13 Marcus Beatty runs later, the Mustangs were knocking on the door inside the Bobcats 10 yard line. On 4th and 5 from the Bobcats 8, the Mustangs went for it and a Johnson pass fell incomplete and the Mustangs turned it over on downs.
The first quarter ended scoreless, but it didn’t take long for the Mustangs to strike first. Beatty finished off a 10 play drive on a 1 yard plunge and the Mustangs led 6-0 (2-point conversion unsuccessful).
After another punt by Benton, the Mustangs would start their next drive on the Bobcats 43 yard line. It took 7 plays and an 18 yard scamper to the end zone for the Mustangs to strike again, and with the Sawyer Wendling extra point, the Mustangs led 13-0 with 3:48 to play until halftime.
The Mustangs bullying defense got the ball back for the Mustangs with 2:03 left, but nothing came of it and the game went to the half with Indee leading 13-0.
The Mustangs took the wind in the 3rd quarter and kicked off to the Bobcats, but a 3 and out forced a punt back to the Mustangs and they would start their next drive from their own 31.
Both teams would trade punts for the rest of the quarter, but on the first play of the fourth quarter, Marcus Beatty intercepted a pass and returned it down the left sideline to the Benton 43 yard line.
With 10:10 to play, Mitchell Johnson would hit slot receiver, Keegan Schmitt for an 11 yard touchdown and the Mustangs would lead 19-0 (2-point try failed).
Benton would finally get on the board on a 10 play drive taking just 3 minutes and 48 seconds, when quarterback Aiden Gallery hit Aiden Thompson on a 29 yard touchdown pass with 6:22 to play in the game. 2-point conversion was no good and Indee led 19-6.
The on-side kick attempt by the Bobcats was successful and they would take over again on the Indee 46 yard line. The Bobcats would get down to the Mustangs 30, but a 4th and 4 pass attempt fell incomplete and the Mustangs would take over with 3:35 to play.
The Mustangs stuck to what was working and on a 3rd and 1 from the Benton 47, Beatty would break free off right tackle and scamper 47 yards untouched to pay dirt (pay rubber pellets). The point after was good and the Mustangs would lead 26-6, which would be the final.
Mitchell Johnson was 3 of 6 passing for 34 yards and a touchdown.
Beatty rushed 45 times for 319 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Schmitt had 2 catches for 32 yards and a touchdown, while senior Jacob Sidles had 1 catch for 2 yards.
Defensively, the Mustangs had 4 sacks, led by junior Korver Hupke’s 2 sacks. Kolby Sebetka had a sack and Johnson tallied a sack to go along with his 9 tackles. The Mustangs defensive unit had 12 tackles for loss on the night.
1 2 3 4 F
Independence 0 13 0 13 26
Benton Community 0 0 0 6 6
Independence moves on to the quarterfinals where they will travel to Humboldt on Friday night.
Humboldt is 10-0, winner of 3A-District 2. Three teams out of that district qualified for the playoffs. Nevada is still alive and Algona lost last Friday night to Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44-14.
The Wildcats of Humboldt have one of the best quarterbacks in the state in senior Caden Matson. Matson has thrown for 2319 yards and 30 touchdowns, while running for 1310 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Independence has the best running back in the state of Iowa in Marcus Beatty. Beatty leads the state in rushing with 2250 yards and All Purpose yards with 2602 yards (8-man don’t count).
One familiar foe: Humboldt won last Friday night 47-6 over Hampton Dumont-CAL.
TALE OF THE TAPE:
INDEE HUMBOLDT
35.3 Pts FOR 38.1
9.9 Pts Against 14.9
1298 Pass Yds 2329
2368 Rush Yds 1998