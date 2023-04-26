INDEPENDENCE – Friday, April 21, 2023: On a cold and windy Friday, the Independence Mustangs boys soccer team would battle Postville and come out with a 1-0 victory.
Sophomore Andrew Rottinghaus scores the lone goal for the Mustangs on a corner kick and senior goalkeeper Jacob Yexley was perfect with 6 saves.
“It was great to see us score on a corner as we’d been working on that in practice last week,” said Head Coach Chad Johnson, “I thought our back line looked solid, and Jacob Yexley had some good saves to maintain the clean sheet.”
The Mustangs move to 4-4 on the season and were at Class 2A, No. 10-ranked Center Point-Urbana (6-1). Look for this game in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal. On Friday the boys will be back home hosting the Class 2A, No. 13-ranked Benton Community Bobcats (4-3).