INDEPENDENCE – Tuesday, June 28, 2022: The Independence Mustangs district postseason opponents have already been determined, so games the rest of the year are somewhat meaningless but for the psyche of the boys and their pride. This time of year you want to be playing your best baseball and the Mustangs have been really good of late, but are in the midst of playing 8 games this week.
Class 4A, No. 10-ranked Cedar Falls was in town on Tuesday night for one game. After a two emotional walk-off wins against a very good Beckman Catholic team on Monday, the boys may have not had their hearts in this one. Cedar Falls cruised to a 14-3 win, taking advantage of a tough night for Mustangs pitchers.
Junior Mitch Johnson stays red hot – smashing another homerun — this time to right field for his 11th homerun of the season and his 9th in 9 games. Johnson is sitting 2nd in the state in homers and leads Class 3A.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Cedar Falls 2 6 2 2 2 0 0 14
Indee 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 3
CENTER POINT – Thursday, June 30, 2022: The Mustangs were back at it on Thursday night when they traveled to Center Point for a WaMaC matchup. Independence – still fighting for that WaMaC-West title – was tied with Clear Creek-Amana atop the WaMaC-West standings and the Mustangs could not afford a loss in the last conference games of the season. The Mustangs would win game 1 by the score of 13-5, but lose game 2 by the score of 1-0, splitting with the Stormin’ Pointers and putting their championship chances in serious jeopardy. Clear Creek-Amana was playing Mount Vernon and the results have not come in yet.
In game 1 with the Stormin’ Pointers, the Mustangs jumped out to a 6-0 lead after the first inning and led 11-2 after 5, cruising to a 13-5 win.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Indee 6 2 0 2 1 1 1 13
CPU 0 2 0 0 0 3 0 5
Junior Korver Hupke was on the mound for the Mustangs and went 5 innings, giving up 2 unearned runs on 4 hits, striking out 5, but walking 3 and hitting 2 batters.
Junior Keegan Palmer had four singles and drove in 2 runs, while Mitch Johnson and Hupke each had 2 RBI’s.
Trey Weber, So-2B 0 for 3, RUN, 2BB, SB
Marcus Beatty, Sr-CF 2 for 5, 2RUNS, double
Mitch Johnson, Jr-SS 2 for 2, 3RUNS, 2RBI, SAC, BB, HBP, SB
Korver Hupke, Jr-P 2 for 5, RUN, double, 2RBI
Teegan McEnany, Sr-LF 1 for 1, 2RUNS, RBI, BB, SB
Keegan Palmer, Jr-3B 4 for 5, 3RUNS, 2RBI, SB
Sam Hamilton, Fr-1B 0 for 2, 2BB
Dalton Hoover, Sr-RF 1 for 3, SB
Luke Johnson, So-C 1 for 3, RBI, BB
In game 2, the Mustangs could only muster 2 hits and sophomore Trey Weber had both of the hits, as the Mustangs were shut out 1-0.
Senior Jake Sidles was terrific on the mound for the Mustangs, going 6 innings in a loss. Sidles gave up just 1 earned run on 6 hits, striking out 6.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Indee 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
CPU 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
The Mustangs were on the road Friday, traveling to Davenport West (11-21). On Saturday the boys will be at Clinton (16-10).
