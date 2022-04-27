MANCHESTER – Pin Oaks in Manchester was the sight if a nine team event on Saturday and the Mustangs came away with a 4th-place finish.
Conditions were not the best and Head Coach Ryan Ruffcorn says that 4th was not bad considering.
Senior Caden Larson was low man for the Mustangs, firing a 78 and a 4th-place finish.
“I was really happy with Caden Larson’s effort through the day,” said Coach Ruffcorn, “He kept focused on one shot at a time and stayed in the moment, which reflected in his scoring.”
Senior Dalton Hoover, playing his first year of high school golf, impressed Coach Ruffcorn as he continues to improve every day.
“He played within himself and didn’t have any huge numbers,” added Coach Ruffcorn.
Coach Ruffcorn also acknowledged that freshman Ethan Cahalan and senior Alek Gruber showed glimpses of some really good golf on Saturday as well.
TEAM RESULTS:
1 Pella 317
2 Solon 328
3 Waverly-Shell Rock 336
4 Independence 347
5 West Delaware 351
6 Columbus Catholic 359
7 Center Point-Urbana 363
8 Vinton-Shellsburg 378
9 Benton 418
INDIVIDUAL SCORES:
Caden Larson 78
Ethan Cahalan 88
Kellen Howard 95
Alek Gruber 88
Dalton Hoover 93
Kaden Kremer 94