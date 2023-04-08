SOLON – Thursday, April 6, 2023: Independence Mustangs boys golf team hit the road on Thursday for a triangular against Solon and Clear Creek-Amana.
A tough night for the Mustangs as they would finish in 3rd-place. Solon-154, CCA-170, Indee-179.
“A bit of a reversal from Monday’s meet,” said Head Coach Ryan Ruffcorn, “which we will have some inconsistencies this early in the year.”
The Mustangs were led by freshman Dawson Fuelling, who fired a 4 over 40. Sophomore Ethan Cahalan was close behind with a 43. Carter Palmer and Jacob Bonefas both carded a 48, while Colin Stoner added a 57. Kaden Kremer came in with a 52.
“Along with being fairly young and inexperienced, Dawson Fuelling played fairly solid overall,” added Coach Ruffcorn, “Made an eagle 2 from about 100 yards out on hole #2.”
Coach Ruffcorn added that the Mustangs didn’t putt very well for the night. “The greens at Lake MacBride had some slope and speed to them and we got on the wrong side of the hole at times,” said Ruffcorn, “But that happened with the overall field as well. Might have been in awe a bit playing against Solon. They were state runner-ups last year and will definitely contend again for the title this year. Take this as a learning experience and be better next week.”
Mustangs JV scores:
Caiden Meike-49
Owen Williamson-51
Owen Latwesen-49
Matthew Wieland-60
Tyler Wieland-56
Jaxon Krogmann-55
The Mustangs will be at the Amana’s on Monday, South Tama on April 14th, and Tara Hills Country Club on Saturday the 15th.