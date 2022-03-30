INDEPENDENCE – The basketball season is over and with that comes the celebration and recognition of Mustang athletes who participated in basketball in ’21-’22.
The Mustangs finished the season with an 11-11 record. They were 7-5 in the WaMaC West Conference and finished 3rd in the WaMaC West.
The Mustangs averaged 54.4 points per game, while giving up 55.2 points per game. Oddly enough the Mustangs were better on the road posting a 7-4 record, while at home the Mustangs were 4-6 (played one game at Upper Iowa).
The longest winning streak reached 4 games, while the longest losing streak was only 3 games.
VARSITY AWARDS:
WaMaC Academic All-Conference (Junior & Senior w/3.5 GPA or above):
Nate Copenhaver-SR
Robert Hansen-SR
Nick Homan-SR
Michael Kascel-SR
Keegan Schmitt-SR
Wyatt Kresser-JR
Keegan Palmer-JR
Isaac Wilcox-JR
IBCA Academic All-District:
Nate Copenhaver
Robert Hansen
Nick Homan
Michael Kascel
Keegan Schmitt
- IBCA Iowa High School All Star Game Northeast Iowa Team Selection:
Michael Kascel
Eastern Iowa All Star Game:
Michael Kascel
WaMaC Senior All Star Game:
Daniel Brock
Michael Kascel
IBCA 3A All-Substate Team:
Michael Kascel
WaMaC All-Conference Selections:
Michael Kascel (1st Team Unanimous Selection)
Daniel Brock (2nd Team)
Nick Homan (Honorable Mention)
Sawyer Wendling (Honorable Mention)
IBCA Team First Award:
Keegan Schmitt
Varsity Team Captains:
Keegan Schmitt
Michael Kascel
Varsity Mr. Glue Guy:
Keegan Schmitt
Varsity Bench Culture Award:
Garret Donley
Varsity Coach’s Award:
Nate Copenhaver
SOPHOMORE/19-1 RECORD/11-1 CONFERENCE RECORD/1ST PLACE
AWARDS:
Mr. Glue Guy:
Trey Weber
Most Improved:
Carson Rummel
Kyle Williams
FRESHMAN/10-10 RECORD/5-7 CONFERENCE RECORD/3RD PLACE
AWARDS:
Mr. Dependable:
Gabe Kuennen
Carter Palmer
Coach’s Award:
Ethan Cahalan
UNDERCLASSMAN ACADEMIC MENTION:
Brady Kurt, Caiden Meike, Carter Palmer, Brayden Ridder, Ethan Wilcox, Josh Beatty, Chase Kiler, & Tanner Michael
INDEPENDENCE HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL TOP 10 RECORDS:
Michael Kascel:
71.1% 2FG (Season – 1st All Time/Senior Season)
61.6% 2FG (Season – 3rd All Time/Junior Season)
187 Rebounds (Season – 8th All Time/Junior Season)
186 Rebounds (Season – 9th All Time/Senior Season)
22 Rebounds (Game – 1st All Time/Junior Season)
380 Points (Season – 9th All Time/Senior Season)
66.9% 2FG (Career – 1st All Time/’19-’22)
373 Rebounds (Career – 5th All Time/’19-’22)
Daniel Brock:
43 3FGs Made (Season – 9th All Time/Junior Season)
54 3FGs Made (Season – 2nd All Time/Senior Season)
97 3FGs Made (Career – 4th All Time/’19-’22)