INDEPENDENCE – Wednesday, May 31, 2023: The Independence Mustangs baseball team played host to the Class 3A, No. 1-ranked Western Dubuque Bobcats (12-3).
This is one of those series where you save your pitching for when it’s important with WaMaC games coming up on Thursday at Mount Vernon and Monday at Benton.
In game 1, The Mustangs fell behind early when the Bobcats scored 5 runs in the first inning and it didn’t look good, but Indee battled back to make a game of it. The Mustangs scored twice in the 5th inning and two more in the 6th, but it wasn’t enough as the Bobcats hold on for an 8-7 win.
Junior Trey Weber was on the mound for the Mustangs going 3 and 1/3 innings and scattering 8 hits. Weber gave up 7 earned runs and walked 5 batters before giving way to junior Chase Kiler. Kiler pitched well and went 3 and 2/3 innings and surrendered just 2 hits along the way and 1 earned run. Weber get the loss and moves to 1-1 on the season.
Offensively, senior Korver Hupke had 3 hits for the Mustangs including his 2nd Home Run of the season. Hupke knocked in 4 runs. Weber added 2 hits including a double and a triple, driving in 3 runs.
BOX SCORE: Trey Weber 2-4 RUN 2B 3B 3RBI, Christopher Meyer 0-4, Mitch Johnson 1-2 RUN BB HBP, Korver Hupke 3-4 RUN HR 4RBI ROE, Luke Johnson 0-4, Bryce Christian 1-4 RUN 2B, Kaden Kremer 0-3 RUN BB, Andrew Rottinghaus 0-1, Samuel Hamilton 0-0 2RUNS 2BB HBP, Chase Kiler 1-3
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Western Dub 5 0 2 0 0 1 0 8
Indee 0 2 0 1 2 2 0 7
Game 2 saw the Mustangs jump out to a 1-0 lead after the first inning, but it was all Bobcats after that as they had two big innings where they scored 6 and 4 runs to end this game after 5 innings 14-1.
The Mustangs went with sophomore Andrew Rottinghaus to face the explosive offense of the Bobcats. Rottinghaus went 3 innings giving up 7 runs (6 earned) on only 5 hits. He walked 4 (plunked 1) and struck out 1. Rottinghaus moves to 1-2 on the season.
The Mustangs had only 3 hits in this contest. Weber, Mitch Johnson, and Hupke found grass with Hupke stroking a double and driving in the lone run.
BOX SCORE: Trey Weber 1-1 RUN BB, Christopher Meyer 0-2 SB, Mitch Johnson 1-3, Korver Hupke 1-2 2B RBI SB HBP, Luke Johnson 0-2, Bryce Christian 0-1, Kaden Kremer 0-1, Andrew Rottinghaus 0-1, Samuel Hamilton 0-1, Kaleb Clendenen 0-1, Carter Palmer 0-1, Cael Troutman 0-1, Chase Kiler 1-1, Mikey Bailey 0-1
1 2 3 4 5 T
Western Dub 0 3 1 6 4 14
Indee 1 0 0 0 0 1