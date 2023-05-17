INDEPENDENCE – Saturday, May 13, 2023: The Independence Mustangs boys soccer team hosted a four team tournament in Independence on Saturday with round-robin play.
The Mustangs took on the North Fayette Valley TigerHawks (9-6) first thing Saturday morning and come away with a hard-fought 2-0 loss. Two goals in the second half by the TigerHawks were the difference.
In the second game the Mustangs faced off against Aplington-Parkersburg (8-6). This game would go to a shootout and the Mustangs would fall 3-2.
“It was a good day for us overall,” said Head Coach Chad Johnson, “The Aplington-Parkersburg game was tough as we played really well, but just couldn’t find the back of the net in the 40-minute game. The other coach was complimentary of our play style and said he learned a lot from how we played.”
In the finale, Independence took on the Denver Cyclones (8-8) and a first half goal was just enough as the Mustangs would hold on to a 1-0 win.
“The Denver game went well, and the North Fayette Valley game we just had a bad stretch of 5 minutes where they scored their goals,” added Coach Johnson, “We were down some players from our normal squad, so after three games it had been a long day.”
INDEPENDENCE – Monday, May 15, 2023: The Mustangs started post season play on Monday with a home game against the West Delaware Hawks (0-14-1).
Indee scored two early goals and coast the rest of the way to a 2-0 win and advance.
“Good game last night vs. West Delaware,” said Coach Johnson, “Up 2-0 in about 10 minutes, but couldn’t finish for the rest of the game. We had 14 shots on goal so a good game for us.”
Senior goalkeeper Jacob Yexley only had to make one save as the Mustangs held possession for most of the game in the middle and West Delaware’s third of the field.
“We’ll be working on shooting this week as we prepare for CPU next Monday,” said Johnson.
The Mustangs move to 7-10 on the season and will travel to Center Point for a 2nd-round match with the Stormin’ Pointers (10-3) on Monday, May 22nd.