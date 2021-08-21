INDEPENDENCE – This summer, we had 43 players who finished the Level 3, Level 2, or varsity season in good standing. Our 27 wins in a season is the fifth highest in school history.
This was the first conference championship (full season) in baseball since 1998. (Indee won the West Division vhampionship in a shortened season in 2020.) Our back-to-back winning seasons are the first since 2001 and 2002.
INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
Batting Average Champion: With a batting average of .436 is Keegan Schmitt.
Golden Glove Award Winners
1B: Korver Hupke
2B: Trey Weber
SS: Mitch Johnson
3B: Keegan Palmer
OF: Teegan McEnany
C: Keegan Schmitt
Most Valuable Player: Keegan Schmitt
Pitcher of the Year: Josh Struve 5-2 1.94 ERA
Coaches’ Inspirational Player: Ryan Eddy
Captain’s Award: Keegan Schmitt
ACADEMIC ALL-CONFERENCE
- Jackson Toale
- Marcus Beatty
- Teegan McEnany
- Keegan Schmitt
HONORABLE MENTION ALL-CONFERENCE
- Trey Weber (2B)
- Dalton Hoover (OF)
FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
- Keegan Schmitt (C)
- Mitch Johnson (SS)
- Teegan McEnany (OF)
SECOND TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
- Marcus Beatty (OF)
- Korver Hupke (1B)
- Josh Struve (P)
FIRST TEAM ALL-DISTRICT
- Keegan Schmitt (C)
- Marcus Beatty (OF)
SECOND TEAM ALL-DISTRICT
- Mitch Johnson (U)
SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE
- Marcus Beatty (Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association) – Marcus now holds the school record for stolen bases in a career (92)
- Keegan Schmitt (Iowa Print Sports Writers Association)
FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE
- Keegan Schmitt (Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association)