INDEPENDENCE – This summer, we had 43 players who finished the Level 3, Level 2, or varsity season in good standing. Our 27 wins in a season is the fifth highest in school history.

This was the first conference championship (full season) in baseball since 1998. (Indee won the West Division vhampionship in a shortened season in 2020.) Our back-to-back winning seasons are the first since 2001 and 2002.

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Batting Average Champion: With a batting average of .436 is Keegan Schmitt.

Golden Glove Award Winners

1B: Korver Hupke

2B: Trey Weber

SS: Mitch Johnson

3B: Keegan Palmer

OF: Teegan McEnany

C: Keegan Schmitt

Most Valuable Player: Keegan Schmitt

Pitcher of the Year: Josh Struve 5-2 1.94 ERA

Coaches’ Inspirational Player: Ryan Eddy

Captain’s Award: Keegan Schmitt

ACADEMIC ALL-CONFERENCE

- Jackson Toale

- Marcus Beatty

- Teegan McEnany

- Keegan Schmitt

HONORABLE MENTION ALL-CONFERENCE

- Trey Weber (2B)

- Dalton Hoover (OF)

FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

- Keegan Schmitt (C)

- Mitch Johnson (SS)

- Teegan McEnany (OF)

SECOND TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

- Marcus Beatty (OF)

- Korver Hupke (1B)

- Josh Struve (P)

FIRST TEAM ALL-DISTRICT

- Keegan Schmitt (C)

- Marcus Beatty (OF)

SECOND TEAM ALL-DISTRICT

- Mitch Johnson (U)

SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE

- Marcus Beatty (Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association) – Marcus now holds the school record for stolen bases in a career (92)

- Keegan Schmitt (Iowa Print Sports Writers Association)

FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE

- Keegan Schmitt (Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association)

