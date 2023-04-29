INDEPENDENCE – Thursday, April 27, 2023 (River Ridge Golf Course): A beautiful day for golf on Thursday as the Mustangs would host Marion and South Tama in a WaMaC triangular.
Marion would come away with the win and the Mustangs would finish in 2nd-place.
Team Scores:
Marion 166
INDEE 172
South Tama 209
Marion’s Lawson Berndt would be medalist with a 37 and Mustang sophomore Ethan Cahalan would finish in 2nd-place with a 39.
Other scores include freshman Dawson Fuelling 41, sophomore Carter Palmer 44, freshman Jacob Bonefas 48, senior Carter Straw 51, and junior Colin Stoner 51.
JV scores include Caiden Meike 49, Matthew Wieland 52, Jaxon Krogman 53, Gabriel Kuennen 55, and Quentin Krogmann 61.
The Mustangs were back home on Friday afternoon when they hosted a triangular with Clear Creek-Amana and Mount Vernon. On Saturday the boys head to Gates Park Golf Course in Waterloo for the Columbus Invitational. Look for the results in next Wednesday’s Bulletin Journal.