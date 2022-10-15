Sports Editor
INDEPENDENCE – Thursday, October 13, 2022: There were 69 girls and 77 boys on hand for the WaMaC Cross Country meet on Thursday here in Independence.
Sophomore Reaghan Ressler was top finisher for the Mustangs, coming in 45th-place and a time of 22:46.2. Sophomore Tanner Wilson was the boys top finisher with a 60th-place finish and a time of 19:02.5.
INDEE GIRLS RESULTS:
45. REAGHAN RESSLER 10 22:46.2
56. BELLA RESSLER 12 24:51.8
INDEE BOYS RESULTS:
60. TANNER WILSON 10 19:02.5
66. BLAKE GATES 11 19:41.3
71. ETHAN CAHALAN 10 20:15.7
74. TALAN DECKER 10 20:48.5
75. TYLER WIELAND 10 21:01.6
76. KYLE JUSTASON 11 21:17.3
77. MATT WIELAND 12 21:18.5
The Mustangs Cross Country teams will compete in the State Qualifier on Wednesday in Manchester.
