INDEPENDENCE – Tuesday, June 14, 2022: The Class 3A, No. 8-ranked Mustangs baseball team pounded out 18 hits against a very good No. 3-ranked Xavier Saints team (19-3 record) and came away with a 14-6 win.
Junior pitcher Keegan Palmer surrendered 4 earned runs but pitched outstanding in a very strong wind blowing out to straight center. His command was good, and he kept the ball low against the lineup that Xavier has.
Palmer also had his first career homerun with a blast to left in the 4th-inning. A 2-run shot that put the Mustangs up 6-4.
Palmer went 4.1 innings giving up 8 hits and striking out 4, walking just one batter.
Senior Jake Sidles came on in relief and finished the game going 2.2 innings, scattering just 4 hits, striking out 4 and hit a guy. Sidles gave up just one earned run.
The Mustang’s defense was solid with plenty of jaw dropping plays, including a great play at shortstop by Mitch Johnson and a diving catch in right field by Dalton Hoover.
At the plate junior Korver Hupke homered to left; a solo shot for his first homerun of the year and his fourth career homerun. Senior center fielder Marcus Beatty had 4 hits and drove in 2 runs. Junior Mitch Johnson collected 3 hits of his own and knocked in 3 runs. Senior left fielder Teegan McEnany had 3 singles. Sophomore Trey Weber added 2 hits.
Trey Weber, So-2B 2 for 3, 3RUN, BB, HBP
Marcus Beatty, Sr-CF 4 for 5, 3RUN, 2RBI
Mitch Johnson, Jr-SS 3 for 4, 3RBI, HBP
Keegan Schmitt, Sr-C 1 for 4, 3RB, SAC
Korver Hupke, Jr-3B 3 for 4, 2RUN, HR, 2RBI, HBP
Sam Hamilton, Fr-1B 0 for 3
Teegan McEnany, Sr-L 3 for 3, 3RUN, BB
Keegan Palmer, Jr-P 1 for 3, 2RUN, HR, 2RBI, HBP
Luke Johnson, So-DH 1 for 2, RUN, RBI, SAC, BB
Jake Sidles, Sr-P 0 for 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Xavier 0 3 0 1 0 2 0 6
Indee 0 1 1 4 4 4 0 14
DEWITT – Wednesday, June 15, 2022: On Wednesday, the boys traveled down to Central DeWitt High School to take on the Sabers (6-11).
The Mustangs would fall to DeWitt Central by the score of 8-7. Two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning gave the Sabers the lead and they would hold on.
Senior Marcus Beatty was on the mound for the Mustangs and would go 5 innings, giving up 6 runs (3 earned) on 5 hits, striking out 6 batters, but walking 3 and hitting 1.
Sophomore Trey Weber would get the loss in relief allowing 2 runs on 2 hits, but none of the runs were earned. Weber struck out 1 and walked 1.
Marcus Beatty and Keegan Schmitt would homer for the Mustangs and Korver Hupke would go 3 for 3.
Trey Weber-2B 1 for 4, RUN, HBP
Marcus Beatty-P 1 for 4, 2RUN, HR, 2RBI, SB
Mitch Johnson-SS 0 for 2, 2RUN, BB, HBP
Keegan Schmitt-C 2 for 3, RUN, double, HR, 3RBI, BB
Korver Hupke-1B 3 for 3, 2RBI, HBP
Teegan McEnany-LF 1 for 2, SAC, HBP
Keegan Palmer-3B 0 for 2, HBP
Dalton Hoover-CF 1 for 3, double
Luke Johnson-RF 0 for 3
The Mustangs move to 14-7 on the season and will be back in action on Monday night when they host the Benton Community Bobcats (10-11).
This story contains original reporting by the Bulletin Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to Bulletin Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.