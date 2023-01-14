INDEPENDENCE – Tuesday, January 10, 2023: The Independence Mustangs boys basketball team was home on Tuesday night for a WaMaC conference tilt with Benton Community (1-8).
The Mustangs came out strong and looked to put this game out of reach early, and it looked as if that was going to happen with a 44-14 halftime lead. A 30-point halftime lead was just enough to hold on to a 58-48 win. But a win in the very tough WaMaC is always welcome and this was the 5th straight win over the Benton Community Bobcats.
The Mustangs looked aggressive and determined in the first half taking it right at the Benton Community team and led this game 25-7 after the first quarter. It was more of the same in the second quarter and the Mustangs went to the locker room with a comfortable lead.
“Second half we assumed, relaxed, and didn’t value the little things we were doing well in the first half,” said Head Coach Chad Beatty, “In the second half Benton Community shot it better, played better, but we didn’t have the same mindset in the second half as we did earlier in the night. Only going 13 of 24 from the free throw line didn’t help us down the stretch either, but bottom line, we left the gym with a WaMaC Win and I was glad for the guys we came out on top.”
Sophomore Aiden Bernard led the Mustangs with 18 points and senior Wyatt Kresser added 11. Coach Beatty added that Kresser played his best all-around game in a few weeks, and it was good to see him back playing with some confidence.
Junior Tanner Michael with the double-double, scoring 10 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.
“Josh Beatty really did a nice job turning their point guards and disrupting their offensive flow in the first half,” said Coach Beatty, “He also combined with his brother Jake for 8 steals amongst the two of them.”
The Mustangs have now won two games in-a-row and look to keep that going in Fayette on Saturday when they travel to Upper Iowa University to take on Belle Plaine (9-4).
The Mustangs move to 5-7 on the year and 3-3 in the WaMaC-East. The boys will play at Upper Iowa on Saturday and then will be at Marion (8-3) on Tuesday.