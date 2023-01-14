Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – Tuesday, January 10, 2023: The Independence Mustangs boys basketball team was home on Tuesday night for a WaMaC conference tilt with Benton Community (1-8).

The Mustangs came out strong and looked to put this game out of reach early, and it looked as if that was going to happen with a 44-14 halftime lead. A 30-point halftime lead was just enough to hold on to a 58-48 win. But a win in the very tough WaMaC is always welcome and this was the 5th straight win over the Benton Community Bobcats.

