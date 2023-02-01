Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – Saturday, January 28, 2023: The Independence Mustangs hosted the WaMaC wrestling tournament last Saturday and the Mustangs placed 3rd and come away with two champions.

Indee’s Kaden Kremer was champion at 132 pounds and senior Korver Hupke avenged a loss earlier in the week and beat #1-ranked Cameron Geuther of West Delaware in the championship by a score of 6-4.

