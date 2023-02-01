INDEPENDENCE – Saturday, January 28, 2023: The Independence Mustangs hosted the WaMaC wrestling tournament last Saturday and the Mustangs placed 3rd and come away with two champions.
Indee’s Kaden Kremer was champion at 132 pounds and senior Korver Hupke avenged a loss earlier in the week and beat #1-ranked Cameron Geuther of West Delaware in the championship by a score of 6-4.
106-3rd Place Match — Adam Fish (Indee) over Cale Graff (South Tama County) (SV-1 9-7)
126-1st Place Match — Jase Jaspers (Mount Vernon) over Kale Wieland (Indee) (MD 11-3)
132-1st Place Match — Kaden Kremer (Indee) over Carter Lamont (Vinton-Shells) (Dec 4-2)
145-3rd Place Match — Carter Straw (Indee) over Blake Mather (West Delaware) (Fall 1:01)
285-1st Place Match — Korver Hupke (Indee) over Cameron Geuther (West Delaware) (Dec 6-4)