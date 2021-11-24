INDEPENDENCE – Several Mustangs were represented on the 3A All-State team by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association (IPSWA).
Senior Marcus Beatty led 3A in rushing and lands comfortably on the All-State 1st Team. Beatty led 3A in Rushing touchdowns (25), All-Purpose yards (2720), and Rushing yards (2334). And it wasn’t even close. Beatty broke several school records along the way.
Joining Beatty on 1st Team, teammate Korver Hupke. The high motor junior offensive lineman anchored an outstanding offensive line that opened up those holes for Beatty.
Junior Mitchell Johnson had a record breaking season as quarterback for the Mustangs, but lands on the All-State 2nd Team as a ‘just as talented’ Linebacker. Johnson led the Mustangs in tackles (57) and tackles for loss (11.5).
Senior Keegan Schmitt picks up a All-State 2nd Team spot as Defensive Back. Schmitt had a record breaking year as a wide receiver, but was also an outstanding defensive player, intercepting 2 passes and recovering 1 fumble that was returned for a touchdown, and recording 34.5 tackles.