INDEPENDENCE – The Mustangs hosted the Solon Spartans (4-4) on Tuesday night on the Mustangs home court and led at halftime, but couldn’t hold on, losing 46-35.
This game was tied 12-12 after the first period and the Mustangs would take a 21-20 lead into the break, but a big second half by the Spartans was the difference in this one.
“We unfortunately don’t have consistent cohesiveness in any phase of the game currently,” said Head Coach Chad Beatty, “We are not a collective team outside the four black lines and it shows during game stretches every Tuesday and Friday.”
The Mustangs played great defense holding the Spartans to just 46 points, but didn’t’ shoot the ball well from the field or from the free throw line.
“We struggle to consistently identify an urgency to get the best team shot during our scoring droughts,” added Beatty, “Holding your opponent to 46 on the defensive end is a solid outing but, a 9 point quarter, 8 point quarter, and 6 point quarter with 35 total points in not going to win you any high school basketball games in the WaMaC Conference.”
The Mustangs drop to 2-5 on the season and will have the Christmas break to work out the details.
1 2 3 4 T
Solon 12 8 14 12 46
Indee 12 9 8 6 35
“Was a rough night to witness and be a part of,” said Beatty, “until we start taking pride in the little details — program wide — trends and stretches like this will continue to happen.”
Pts Rbd Ast Stl Blk
S. Wendling 5 2 3 7 1
K. Schmitt 4 4 2 1 1
D. Brock 11 5 0 1 0
I. Wilcox 0 1 0 0 0
M. Kascel 13 9 1 0 4
R. Hansen 2 0 0 0 0
N. Homan 0 1 0 1 0
The Mustangs will be back in action on January 3rd when they travel to Oelwein.