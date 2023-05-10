MANCHESTER – Monday, May 8, 2023: “Unfortunately not the day to not play our best,” said Head Coach Ryan Ruffcorn after the Independence Mustangs boys golf team struggled at the WaMaC Supermeet on Monday in Manchester.
The Mustangs shot a team score of 354 and finished in 9th-place.
“Learning tool for this young group, especially against a very solid WaMaC Conference,” added Coach Ruffcorn, “A lot of solid players and if you don’t play well, it is hard to compete. Will look forward to Sectionals on Wednesday.”
TEAM SCORES:
Solon 309
Center Point-Urbana 317
Vinton-Shellsburg 320
Williamsburg 320
West Delaware 325
Marion 325
Clear Creek-Amana 334
Mount Vernon 342
Independence 354
Benton 355
South Tama 405
Freshman Dawson Fuelling and sophomore Ethan Cahalan both shot an 84 to pace the Mustangs. Freshman Jacob Bonefas came in with a 92 and senior Carter Straw fired a 94. Junior Colin Stoner scored a 103 and sophomore Carter Palmer shot a 111.
The boys will start postseason play with Sectionals today at Shellsburg.