MOUNT VERNON – The Independence Mustangs boys basketball team fought back from a first half deficit to give themselves a shot at the end, but it wasn’t to be as Independence falls to Mount Vernon 63-61.
This was an evenly matched game in the first quarter, but the Mount Vernon Mustangs would take a 7-point lead into halftime — 36-29.
“We talked at halftime about our 13 turnovers in the first half, Kascel only getting 2 field goal attempts, only 1 team offensive rebound, and Mount Vernon having 36-points being on a 72-point pace,” said Head Coach Chad Beatty.
The Independence Mustangs would battle back in the second half, scoring 19 points in the third quarter alone and had only two turnovers and outscored the Mount Vernon Mustangs 32-27.
“Happy with our effort in the 2nd half and how we responded to their runs,” added Beatty, “Our guys didn’t quit or panic and made plays down the stretch to give ourselves a chance.”
Mount Vernon guards in the half court better than any other team in the WaMaC, according to Coach Beatty, and as the night went on Indee adjusted mentally and physically to that pressure and intensity.
“They are a team that held Marion to 27 and for us to score 61 on them was an impressive feat most don’t understand,” said Beatty, “I don’t like the feeling of always saying we competed, played well, but just didn’t win, because that’s not good enough.”
Indee would tie this game at 61 late when senior Sawyer Wendling hit a baseline jumper with 50 seconds to play, but after a Mount Vernon basket with 9 seconds to play put them up 63-61, Indee would fail on two attempts to tie, once with 4.2 seconds left and then an in-bounds lob with .8 seconds left.
1 2 3 4 T
Independence 13 16 19 13 61
Mount Vernon 14 22 15 12 63
“Lots of respect for Mt. Vernon as they do things the right way,” said Beatty, “two 6-6 teams came down to a play with .8 left on the clock. Win or lose, it’s how it should be and fun to a part of.”
Coach Beatty felt Sawyer Wendling was back into his early season form. Including his big shot on the baseline to tie it at 61, Wendling was a stat stuffer and Coach Beatty adds it is exactly what the Mustangs need from him down the stretch. Wendling was 4 of 5 shooting, scoring 11-points and added 3 assists, 2 steals and 2 rebounds.
Senior Michael Kascel was again efficient from the field and made a couple steals at crucial times.
“We have to get him to stay out of early foul trouble as our team with him on the floor and on the bench is night and day,” said Beatty.
Kascel added 17 points, 4 assists, 1 block, 2 steals and 8 rebounds.
Coach Beatty added that Daniel Brock had some stiff defense on him all evening but stepped up and performed when needed. “He battled through a sore ankle, locked in mentally and shot the ball at a high percentage,” said Beatty.
Brock scored 19 points, which included 5 of 7 from beyond the arc. Brock also had 4 rebounds.
Coach Beatty acknowledged the play of sophomore Josh Beatty who gave Independence some solid substitution minutes, hitting a big shot off a set play, had a couple assists and gave the Mustangs some needed stability in the back court.
The sophomore boys team moved to 11-0 on the season with a 59-36 win. The freshman boys moved to 6-4 on their season with their 56-41 win.
The Mustangs varsity falls to 6-7 on the season and will traveled to Clear Creek-Amana (9-2) on Friday night. Stats were not readily available come press time. Look for this game in next Wednesday’s paper. Monday, January 24th, the Mustangs will be back at home for a WaMaC West tilt with Benton Community (4-8). Tuesday, January 25th, they will host Center Point-Urbana (3-9).