WATERLOO – The Independence Mustangs boys bowling team competed in the State Bowling Tournament in Waterloo last week and after a valiant effort, come up short in the first round losing to the eventual Champion Fort Dodge in a first team to 3 points format (3-2).
The Mustangs won Game 1 but lost the next two games. Then bounced back with a win in the 4th game but dropped the final game that came down to the 10th-frame where the Mustangs had an open frame, and the Fort Dodge would win it.
Fort Dodge went on to win the 2A team championship beating Decorah in the Finals 3 games to 2.
“Super proud for all the Boys on the team,” said Head Coach Todd Lamphier, “We were right there until the last frame. Sad for the Seniors because they are done. What this group has accomplished has never been done before in the HS Bowling program. Two team’s qualifying for State and winning the WaMaC conference tournament. Having an Individual WaMaC champion. Good Bowlers but even better human beings. I’ll miss this group they never got tired of Bowling.”
Independence 3-seed 198 213 191 264 165
Fort Dodge 6-seed 178 236 235 193 182
Senior Ethan Gonzalez has been named to the 2nd-Team All-District Division.
Coach Lamphier also wanted to acknowledge 319 Social House and Jon & Crystal Blin for all the support they have given the Mustangs bowling program.