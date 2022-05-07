INDEPENDENCE – It took two overtime periods to decide the winner as the Independence Mustangs boys soccer team hosted the Benton Bobcats Tuesday night.
A great defensive effort by the Mustangs, but in the second overtime they ran out of gas and the Bobcats slipped one off the post for the game winner and a 2-1 win.
“Heartbroken,” said Head Coach Nate Whited, “We know we should have won that one. So, we’ve gone from “wanting to win” to “desperately wanting to win.” When you reach a certain level of desperation you try too hard and overthink too much.”
Coach Whited says the effort is still there.
“The guys literally leave it all on the field,” added Coach Whited, “It’s really hard to look at a 1-8 record when you have such a close relationship with every single person on that team. I know -and the whole team knows — we’re so much better than that record. It’s just been a perfect storm of junk hitting us this year.”
The positives in this crazy season are the Mustangs have a lot of young players getting valuable experience at a high level and according to Coach Whited, they are learning to deal with and overcome the pressures.
The Mustangs fall to 1-8 with their 7th consecutive loss.
Coach Whited recognized the effort on the goal from Keith Kascel Goddard.
“That kid has a bottomless energy tank,” said Whited, “Never seems to tire and always has a positive attitude.”
“I’m still hopeful we can get a run where we start playing to our potential,” concluded Whited, “Ya gotta believe, right?”
The Mustangs are 1-8 on the season and were back in action on Friday night when they traveled to Beckman Catholic (7-3). Look for this game in next week’s paper.
