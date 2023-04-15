DECORAH – Monday, April 10, 2023: The Independence Mustangs boys soccer team traveled up to Decorah to take on the Vikings (1-1) and come away with a 4-0 loss.
The Mustangs took six shots and senior Jacob Yexley had 7 saves, but it wasn’t enough as the Mustangs are held scoreless.
VINTON – Tuesday, April 11, 2023: On Tuesday night the Mustangs were back on the road when they visited the Vinton-Shellsburg Vikings (1-3).
This game would go to overtime and eventually a shootout. In the overtime, neither team would score for two periods and this game came down to the shootout.
In the shootout Camden Seehase and Noah Timm would score, but it wasn’t enough as the Vikings would score 4 times and win 1-0.
The Mustangs had 10 shots on goal and Yexley had 8 saves.
The Mustangs fall to 1-2 on the season and were home on Thursday when Mount Vernon (1-0) came to town. On Friday the boys were back home hosting the South Tama Trojans (0-2).