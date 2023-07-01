CEDAR FALLS – Tuesday, June 27, 2023: A night to forget for the Independence Mustangs baseball team as they traveled to Cedar Falls for a non-conference matchup.
The Mustangs couldn’t muster a single hit or walk or anything in a game shortened perfect game by Cedar Falls pitcher Reece Reints. The Tigers win 11-0 in 5 innings.
It was a tough night for the Mustangs pitching staff, but a meaningless game non-the-less as the postseason brackets have been set.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Indee 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
CF 0 5 2 4 0 0 0 11
INDEPENDENCE – Thursday, June 29, 2023: In the final WaMaC games of the season, the Mustangs hosted the South Tama Trojans (4-23).
The Mustangs took out the frustrations from the Cedar Falls game, scoring 9 runs in the 1st inning. Indee took advantage of 12 walks, a hit-by-pitch, and 6 hits en route to a 13-3 win.
Senior Keegan Palmer was on the mound for the Mustangs and pitched well, going 3 innings, allowing just 1 earned run on 4 hits. Palmer struck out 3 and did not walk a batter. Freshman Christopher Meyer came on in relief and went the final 3 innings, giving up just 2 hits, striking out 2, and walking 3.
Junior Chase Kiler had a great game at the plate with 3 hits in 4 at-bats, driving in a run. Meyer went 2 for 3 with a double, while junior Kaden Kremer knocked in 2 runs with a single. Senior Mitch Johnson added an RBI single and was on base 3 times.
BOX SCORE: Trey Weber 0-4 RUN ROE, Chase Kiler 3-4 3RUNS RBI, Mitch Johnson 1-2 RUN 2RBI BB HBP SB, Korver Hupke 0-2 RUN 2BB ROE CS, Andrew Rottinghaus 0-3 RUN RBI BB, Keegan Palmer 0-0 RBI 2BB, Christopher Meyer 2-3 RUN 2B BB, Kaden Kremer 1-2 2RBI SAC BB CS, Samuel Hamilton 0-1 RUN RBI 2BB CS, Luke Johnson 0-0, Bryce Christian 0-0 4RUNS 2BB 3SB
1 2 3 4 5 6 T
Indee 9 1 1 1 0 1 13
ST 2 0 1 0 0 0 3
In game 2, the Mustangs would score early with 4 runs in the first inning and that’s all they would get, but it was enough as they hold on for a 4-2 win.
South Tama batters most likely needed an ice bath after this one. Nine Trojans were plunked on the night, but the Mustangs defense was solid and bailed out the pitching on a consistent basis.
Sophomore Andrew Rottinghaus got the start on the mound for the Mustangs and went 4 innings, allowing just 1 hit along the way, but was a little unpredictable, striking out 6, but walking 3 and hitting 6 batters. Rottinghaus never allowed a run before giving way to the bullpen.
Trey Weber and Bryce Christian each had two hits and senior Korver Hupke added an RBI double. Junior backstop, Luke Johnson knocked in a run with a single. Chase Kiler went 1 for 1 with a double.
BOX SCORE: Trey Weber 2-3 BB, Christopher Meyer 0-3 SAC, Mitch Johnson 0-2 RUN BB, Korver Hupke 1-3 RUN 2B RBI, Andrew Rottinghaus 0-1 BB, Bryce Christian 2-3 RUN RBI, Luke Johnson 1-3 RBI ROE, Kaden Kremer 1-2 BB, Keegan Palmer 0-3, Chase Kiler 1-1 2B.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
ST 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 2
Indee 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 4
The Mustangs move to 16-19 on the season and 12-8 in the WaMaC Conference. The Mustangs were back home on Friday night to take on Central DeWitt (20-12). Look for those games in next Wednesday’s Bulletin Journal. Independence will start postseason play on July 7th at Decorah.