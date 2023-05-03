VAN HORNE – Friday, April 28, 2023: The Independence Mustangs girls soccer team moved up 2 spots in this week’s IGHSAU soccer rankings, traveling to #4 and with a win on Friday night over Benton Community, they move their record to 10-0 on the season.
The Mustangs took 25 shots and 23 of those were on goal as they would win 6-0 over Benton (3-7).
“The team has played well and more importantly playing well as a team unit,” said Head Coach Shawn Conaway, “We are getting great efforts and improvements from the reserve players who are stepping up and getting the job done when called upon.”
Sophomore Addison Lange scored 3 goals to pace the Mustangs while sophomore Mackenzie Wilson, freshman Ellie Fangman, and junior Easten Miller each had 1 goal.
Sophomore Olivia Albert with 3 Assists, Wilson with 2 Assist, while sophomore Bella Louvar, Lange, and Miller each has 1 assist.
Sophomore goalkeeper Lindsay Beyer was terrific in net again for the Mustangs.
“With 5 regular season games left and the playoffs coming our focus is to improve our weaknesses and strengthen our strengths,” added Coach Conaway, “The competition is going to get better, and we need to be ready for the challenge.”
The girls will be at Clear Creek-Amana on Thursday.