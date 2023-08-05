Sports Editor
INDEPENDENCE - It has been quite a high school career for both Mitchell Johnson and Korver Hupke and to top off their illustrious careers, the seniors have both been named to 3rd-Team All-State by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association (IHSBCA).
Hupke was named as a 1st-baseman and Johnson was named as a shortstop. Hupke set the Independence school record for career hits (201) and is 2nd all-time with 156 RBIs in a career. Johnson is 4th all-time in homeruns in school history with 15 and 4th all-time with 126 RBI.