Sports Editor
INDEPENDENCE – The WaMaC Conference has released its All-Conference teams and the Independence Mustangs are well represented on the East Division team.
Landing on the 1st-Team is junior guard Tanner Michael. Michael was a unanimous choice and averaged 13.9 points per game and made 46 three-pointers, which is 8th best in school history. 38 steals in a season ranks 9th best in school history.
Junior guard Jake Beatty has been selected to the 2nd-Team. Jake averaged 10.2 points per game this past season and shot 78.7% from the free throw line, which is 10th-best in school history. 54 steals in a season ranks 2nd-best in school history and sits 8th in Class 3A (end of regular season).
Also landing on the 2nd-team was sophomore Aiden Bernard. Bernard averaged 12.2 points per game and 5 rebounds per game. He also shot 43% from beyond the arc.
On the Honorable Mention Team are two Mustangs including junior guard Josh Beatty and senior guard Wyatt Kresser.
Josh averaged 7.2 points per game and had 47 steals which ranks 3rd-best in school history.
Kresser averaged 6.7 points per game and 5.3 rebounds per game. Wyatt shot 80.4% from the free throw line in his two years of varsity action, which ranks 2nd-best in school history.
“This group of guys — getting the support from several opposing conference coaches — flipped the normal script on how much our overall team record usually impacts the all-conference selections. It’s obvious the respect level our guys have across the conference is high and I’m glad to see our players get the recognition they deserve for their efforts this season. With a majority of our roster returning, I’m anxious to see if we can overcome some of our deficiencies and flip our Wins and Losses record next season.” – Head Coach Chad Beatty
NOTE: Mustangs are gaining junior Cameron Dunbar, a 6’1” All-WaMaC selection out of Vinton-Shellsburg who led the Vikings last season in scoring. A nice outside shooter who can slash to the basket.