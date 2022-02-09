WILLIAMSBURG – The Mustangs girls basketball team traveled down to Williamsburg, which is never an easy place to play, and fell to the Raiderettes by a score of 56-25.
1 2 3 4 T
Independence 2 6 8 9 25
Williamsburg 15 8 24 9 56
The Mustangs were without Head Coach Hugh DeBerg for the second game in-a-row, but the assistants Zach Osborne and Eryca Bass rallied the troops, because the game must go on.
“We were depleted going into the game as we only had 2 of our starters due to illness or injury,” said acting head coach Zach Osborne, “The girls battled hard on the defensive end of the floor. Freshman Bella Louvar and Reaghan Ressler stepped up and gave us great minutes contributing on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor.”
The Mustangs have lost several players this season due to injury and are playing a lot of freshmen.
“For the second night this week, we struggled to find the bottom of the net shooting only 16%,” added Osborne, “Junior, Annie Johnson, who leads the WaMaC in rebounds, had another great night on the boards grabbing 11 as well as Junior Bella Ressler with a season high of 12 rebounds herself.”
PTS RBD AST STL
Reaghan Ressler 0 2 0 0
Bella Ressler 3 9 1 1
Madison Michael 9 3 1 0
Makenzie Christian 0 0 2 2
Annie Johnson 10 9 0 0
Bella Louvar 3 3 0 2
Callie Rawlins 0 1 1 1
Maggie Albert 0 5 0 0
The Mustangs were at South Tama on Tuesday night for their regular season finale. Look for this game in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal. The girls will be on the road the first round of regional play when they travel to Mount Vernon on February 12.