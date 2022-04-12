WILLIAMSBURG – The Independence Mustangs boys golf team opened their 2022 links season with a triangular at Williamsburg with the host team and South Tama.
The Mustangs shook off the first meet jitters and came away with a nice effort, besting the Raiders by 4 strokes to take home a win. Mustangs 173, Williamsburg 177, & South Tama 216.
“Overall was hoping that we could have kept it in the 160’s,” said head coach Ryan Ruffcorn, “Had a few lost ball issues that you typically don’t see so was close to being in the 160s.”
Freshman Ethan Cahalan; playing in his very first varsity competition, was the meet medalist with a 41.
“Was really happy with Ethan’s play for the night as a freshman in his first competitive round,” added Coach Ruffcorn, “Looking forward to seeing how we progress over the next handful of weeks.“
Coach Ruffcorn added that he was happy to see Kaden Kremer hold it together after a big hole. “He played pretty solid as well. “
Ethan Cahalan – 41 (meet medalist)
Caden Larson – 43
Kellen Howard – 44
Alek Gruber – 45
Sawyer Wendling – 50
Dalton Hoover – 52
Indee JV lost a close one to Williamsburg 228-224. South Tama did not have a JV.
Kaden Kremer – 52
Carter Palmer – 56
Colin Stoner – 59
Grady Cornwell – 61
Gabriel Kuennen – 63
Coach Ruffcorn says that the season is really going to be compressed as they continue to deal with difficult weather conditions.
“I do feel that we have the potential to be one of the best teams in the WaMaC conference when we put four scores together,” says Ruffcorn.
The Mustangs will be back on the course on Saturday when they travel to Van Horne (Tara Hills Country Club) for a 10-team tournament. Starts at 9 a.m.