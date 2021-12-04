MAQUOKETA – The Independence Mustangs started fast and ended even faster, and that’s exactly what you want your team to do when closing out a closely contested game. The Mustangs finished off a 84-68 win by outscoring the Maquoketa Cardinals by 14 in the 4th quarter and move to 1-0 on the season.
“Felt we battled through some adversity, physical play, and foul trouble,” said Head Coach Chad Beatty, “and adjusted on the fly as the game progressed.”
Senior sharpshooter, Daniel Brock shot the ball extremely well from the outside and ended with 31 points on the night.
“Our game plan was to speed them up,” added Beatty, “but we had to adjust early as they were playing at a frantic pace and we had to sprint back in transition defense as we couldn’t set our press.”
The Mustangs were out-rebounded 36-30, which Coach Beatty did not anticipate. “We will have to fix that issue going forward as our guards have to do their piece on the glass as well.”
Senior Michael Kascel added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Senior Sawyer Wendling dropped 16, while junior Wyatt Kresser had 9, and Keegan Schmitt with 7.
Sophomore Trey Weber was inserted late in the game to face guard one of their hot shooters, converted a bucket of his own in transition, and had an assist for a Michael Kascel dunk to top off the night.
“The atmosphere for a Tuesday night was intense and loud and our guys met the challenge,” said Beatty, “We struggled in the 3rd quarter scoring the ball as we only had 5 points in the first 7 minutes of the 3rd when they made their run but, we battled through that change in momentum without taking a timeout as they cut our lead to 1 but, give us credit we responded with 28 points in the fourth quarter to close the game.”
Coach Beatty added that he gives a lot of credit to the boys for competing and adjusting on the fly, and the seniors set the tone.
1 2 3 4 T
Independence 23 19 14 28 84
Maquoketa 14 17 23 14 68
All three levels were winners on the road vs. a WaMaC East opponent.
Freshman 52 to 38 — Sophomores 47 to 33
FAYETTE – Upper Iowa University vs. the Marion Wolves (0-1) – Thursday, December 2, 2021.
Marion 65, Independence 41
Wendling 16 and 4 Boards
Kascel 6 and 11 Boards
Wilcox 7 and 4 Boards
1 2 3 4 T
Marion 14 14 23 14 65
Independence 14 14 4 9 41
Freshman 55 to 44 Win (Now 2-0)
Sophomores 63 to 55 (Now -0)
Mustangs (1-1) will be home on Tuesday hosting the West Delaware Hawks (1-0).