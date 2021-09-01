Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Indee football Marcus Beatty 090121

Senior Marcus Beatty rushed for 249 yards on 31 carries in the Mustangs’ 50-7 win over Maquoketa.

 Photo by Roger Johnson

INDEPENDENCE – The Mustangs started strong to open their football season with a 50-7 rout of the Cardinals of Maquoketa on Friday night.

Senior Marcus Beatty rushed for 249 yards on 31 carries and 4 touchdowns to pace the explosive offense of the Mustangs. Junior Mitchell Johnson had a great game, throwing 2 touchdown passes on 9 of 17 throwing and 157 yards.

Senior Sawyer Wendling had a 32-yard touchdown in the first quarter on a nice over-the-back-shoulder catch. Senior Keegan Schmitt added a 38-yard catch and run for a first quarter touchdown. Sophomore Brady McDonald had 4 catches for 69 yards. Senior Jake Sidles added a catch for 10 yards.

But this was the Marcus Beatty show, running behind the powerful offensive line of the Mustangs. Beatty scored on a long 44-yard run in the second half.

In the third quarter, junior Brady Kohrs had an interception and scampered 33 yards for a Mustang touchdown.

1 2 3 4 T

Maquoketa 0 0 0 7 7

Independence 13 16 21 0 50

Independence (1-0) will travel to Clear Creek-Amana (1-0) on Friday night. The Clippers won a shootout with Marion, 36-35, last Friday night.

