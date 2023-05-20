INDEPENDENCE – Tuesday, May 16, 2023: The Independence Mustangs baseball team has officially opened their season and has done it in grand fashion with a convincing win over Waverly-Shell Rock 10-1.
The Mustangs scored early with 3 runs in the bottom half of the first inning and added 2 more in the 3rd to take a 5-0 lead. The Go-Hawks drove across a run in the 5th, but the Mustangs came right back with 2 more in the half of the 5th. Three more runs in the 6th inning capped off the scoring and the Mustangs are 1-0 on the season.
Junior Trey Weber scattered just 2 hits over 5 innings and getting the win. Weber struck out 6 and hit 2 batters. The lone run was unearned.
Junior backstop Luke Johnson went 3 for 4 with a double and knocked in a run, while senior first-baseman Korver Hupke added 2 hits with a double and an RBI. Sophomore Samuel Hamilton had 2 RBI’s.
Trey Weber 0-1, 2BB
Chris Meyer 1-3, RUN, SAC, BB
Mitch Johnson 0-3
Korver Hupke 2-4, RUN, 2B, RBI
Sam Hamilton 1-3, RUN, 2RBI, BB
Luke Johnson 3-4, RUN, 2B, RBI
A. Rottinghaus 1-2, RUN, 2BB
Keegan Palmer 1-3, 2RUNS, RBI, BB
Kaden Kremer 1-2, RUN, 2B, RBI, SAC, BB
Dawson Fuelling RUN
Cael Troutman RUN
The Mustangs will be back in action on Monday with a trip to Williamsburg. The boys will be at Charles City on Tuesday.