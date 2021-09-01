At Manchester
MANCHESTER – The Independence volleyball team doesn’t mess around when it comes to scheduling early in the season. The Mustangs first 3 games out of the gate were against Class 2A’s No. 1-ranked Dike-New Hartford Wolverines, Class 3A’s No. 2-ranked West Delaware Hawks, and Class 2A’s No. 5-ranked Wapsie Valley Warriors.
The Mustangs open the season as Class 3A’s, No. 11-ranked team.
In the first match of the night, the Mustangs faced the returning state champions from last season and the current No. 1 team in Class 2A, Dike-New Hartford (DNH). DNH’s athleticism is very hard to deal with, according to Head Coach Joe Schmitz. They has a lot of talent, including the Peterson twins (mother Bobbi is the head volleyball coach at UNI). Peyton Peterson had 11 kills and Jadyn Peterson had 6 enroute to a 2-0 win for the Wolverines.
“We battled hard at times.” said Coach Schmitz. “The Peterson twins may only be sophomores, but they are incredibly athletic and difficult to slow down.”
DNH would win the first game, 25-13, and take the second game, 25-9.
“Right now, I would say we are just trying to figure out our team identity,” added Schmitz. “I am confident that we will improve very quickly as we get used to playing with each other.”
Senior Alexis Hearn led the Mustangs with 3 kills, while senior Katie Henkes had 2. Junior Madyson Ristvedt had 1 kill, and senior Shanna Kleve added 1. Junior Dakota Whitman had 6 digs, leading the Mustangs in that category.
The Mustangs ran into long-time rival West Delaware in the second match of the night. The Class 3A, No. 2-ranked Hawks took care of the Mustangs in 2 straight games, both closely contested. In the first game, the score was 25-20; in the second, 25-15.
“I thought we played well during most of this match,” said Schmitz.
In the first set, the Mustangs were only down 21-20 before the Hawks went on a 4-0 run to pull out the set. In the second set, the Mustangs were only down 15-14, but West Delaware went on a 10-1 run to win.
Lexi Hearn would lead Indee with 9 kills, and Katie Henkes added 7, as well as a team-leading 14 digs. Senior Elle Greiner would have 17 assists in the match.
In the final match of the night, the Mustangs faced off against Class 2A, 5th-ranked Wapsie Valley. Independence would come away with a hard-fought 2-0 win. The first game was 25-20, and the second was 25-23.
“We played very well, especially after a tough couple matches to start the night,” added Schmitz. “I was especially happy with our blocking at the net, and our serving game.”
The Mustangs would collect 7 blocks, led by the Kleve sisters, Allison and Shanna, with 2 each. Indee also recorded 9 ace serves, led by Elle Greiner with 4 to go along with her 19 assists. Lexi Hearn had a great match from the outside hitter position with 9 kills and 8 digs. Hearn finished the match with a big back row kill with the score at 24-23, giving Indee the win.
Indee Tournament
INDEPENDENCE – Class 2A’s No. 15 Starmont, Oelwein, and Class 3A’s No. 11 Union were the pool play opponents for the Mustangs at their own tournament on Saturday.
The Mustangs started a little slow, losing to the Starmont Stars (2-1), but bounced back quickly by beating Oelwein (2-0), Class 3A’s 12th-ranked Union (2-0), and Class 1A’s 15th-ranked Janesville (2-0) to get to the championship game against rival Class 3A’s 2nd-ranked West Delaware.
Independence would lose a hard-fought 3-game match, but these are evenly matched teams, and the Mustangs are still learning how to play together.
Senior Alexis Hearn recorded her 500th career kill in the tournament.
“No matter what, I’m proud of the way the girls fought back from a tough start to the day. We had some younger players play extremely well today. Marie Gorman just brings a lot of energy to the team. She is athletic and did a great job on the right side. Allison Kleve and Madyson Ristvedt both did a great job in the middle, especially with their blocking. Our veteran players also shined, so coming away from the day, I am very encouraged with our potential moving forward,” said Coach Schmitz.
STATS
- Set 1: 25-23 (Indee)
- Set 2: 25-22 (WD)
- Set 3: 15-11 (WD)
Stat leaders for the day (12 sets in all):
Kills
Lexi Hearn 36
Katie Henkes 31
Marie Gorman 16
Madyson Ristvedt 13
Assists
Elle Greiner 110
Serving
Elle Greiner 65/68, 6 ace serves
Katie Henkes 53/55, 6 ace serves
Digs
Dakota Whitman 81
Lexi Hearn 55
Katie Henkes 54
Blocks
Madyson Ristvedt 3 solo blocks, 14 block assists
Marie Gorman 3 solo blocks, 10 block assists
Allison Kleve 4 block assists
Katie Henkes 4 block assists
Lexi Hearn 2 solo blocks, 2 block assists
The Mustangs move to 4-4 on the year and will be back on their home court on Thursday when Center Point-Urbana (0-2) comes to town to open conference play.